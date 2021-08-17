Fashion
Men’s soccer announces fall 2021 schedule – UNIVERSITY PRESS
The Owls begin their season in Houston, TX for the HBU Invitational on August 26 against the University of the Word Incarnate at 6:30 p.m.
The FAU men’s soccer program revealed their schedule against the U.S. Conference teams on August 2nd and non-conference teams on August 17.
Head coach Joey Worthen will enter his fifth season with the team as he seeks to continue to improve since becoming head coach in 2017.
FAU opens its season in Houston, Texas for the HBU Invitational, where the team will face the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) on August 26 at 6:30 p.m. and host the Houston Baptist tournament on August 29 at 9 p.m. The Owls have never played at UIW in their history, they once played at Houston Baptist in 2009 which resulted in a 2-0 victory for the owls.
After the tournament, the Owls will host a three-game homestand at FAU football stadium, starting with Keizer on September 3 at 5 p.m. ET. The teams last met in 2019, which had FAU explodes Keizer 5-2 at home.
The FAU will next face the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) on September 9 at 7 p.m. ET. This is the first time that the two teams will face each other.
The Owls’ final opponent for the homestand is Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) on September 14 at 7 p.m. ET. 1-1 draw in overtime for both teams.
The C-USA game for the Owls kicks off on the road on September 21 at 7 p.m. against the conference debutants Coastal Carolina. The last time the two teams met was in 2012, where the Owls suffered a 2-0 road loss to the Chanticleers.
FAU will host Old Dominion on September 25 at 7 p.m. The Owls overtook the Monarchs 1-0 on the road in last season’s game.
Next on FAU’s calendar is Jacksonville on September 28 at 6 p.m. ET. The Owls had their best offensive performance last season against the Dolphins, shoot them down 4-0 convincingly.
The Owls are back on the road to play in South Carolina on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. ET. The last meeting saw Ivan Mykhailenko score both FAU goals in the 2-1 win on the Gamecocks.
FAU heads home to take on reigning NCAA Champions Marshall on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. ET. Last season, the Owls battled offensively against the herd in an unfortunate 1-0 loss.
The Owls travel to Deland, Fla. To face Stetson on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. ET. Ivan Mykhailenko scored the penalty to give FAU the 1-0 win on the Chapeliers in the spring.
Next on the owl list is Charlotte on October 16 at 7 p.m. The 49ers hurried with a 1-0 win on FAU in spring 2021.
FAU will then travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to face the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on October 23 at 7 p.m. ET. Mykhailenko led the Owls with two goals in the 2-1 win for the season finale of the last campaign.
The Owls’ final game against non-conference opponents will be against the University of North Florida (UNF) on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. ET. 1-0 win on ospreys.
FAU will play their final home game of the season against Florida International University (FIU) on October 30 at noon. The Owls couldn’t keep the Panthers away from goal in their 2-0 defeat back in the spring.
The Owls will conclude the conference game against the University of Kentucky on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats came out as the best team in the compelling victory 3-1 on owls last season.
The team finished the spring 2021 season with a 6-4-2 record (3-4-0 C-USA), achieving their first winning season since 2007.
Richard Pereira is the sports editor for University Press. For more information on this story or others, send an email [email protected] or tweet it @ Rich26Pereira.
