The fashion industry has been paying lip service to sustainability: Co-founder of Allbirds





Allbirds challenges its competitors in the apparel industry to do much better on the sustainable clothing front. “Certainly in the five years that we’ve been in existence we’ve seen the rest of the industry accelerate towards the environment and sustainability, which is a fantastic thing. But we have to move faster,” said the co -Founder and co-founder of Allbirds. Tim Brown, CEO of Yahoo Finance Live. “This is our generation’s problem and the fashion industry has been supporting it for a long time. So now we all need to work faster and better to achieve the goal of making net zero products. ” The company, known for their shoes with simple and durable designs, puts their money where it is. On Tuesday, Allbirds unveiled its first performance collection dubbed the “Natural Run” clothing line. Two years in the making, the line of tank tops, leggings and shorts is made from eucalyptus fiber and merino wool. The carbon footprint of the line is also clearly indicated. Allbirds points out that most performance clothing lines are made from polyester, which is an oil-based derivative. The company says the line will help it meet its goal of having 75% of its products made from sustainable materials by 2025. “I think the consumer is starting to demand that companies and manufacturers in all industries make more environmentally friendly products and clothing is no different. Synthetic materials are not the future. This transformation towards the natural is just beginning, ”says Brown. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 29: A general view of the atmosphere at the Allbirds Conscious Consumerism event on Black Friday on November 29, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images) Allbirds’ new product line comes as a gossip that the company could IPOs later this year heats up. The last capital increase of the company was in September 2020, Allbirds got $ 100 million, valuing the company at around $ 1.6 billion. Brown is open to being a public company, but it’s not a done deal. “We always imagined that one day we could be [a public company]but no update there, ”Brown told Yahoo Finance Live. “We’re keeping our heads down for now. “ The story continues Brian Sozzi is an editor and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn. Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, Youtube, and reddit

