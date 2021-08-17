The best vintage shops to visit in Paris

Vintage fashion boutiques in Paris are a great source for finding designer clothes at discounted prices. There are different types of vintage stores, and this article will focus more on luxury boutiques. High-end vintage stores in Paris are called depots-vents, which typically sell designer clothes, handbags, jewelry, and shoes in mint condition. Some of the stores listed below are also consignment stores, where vendors bring their items to sell.

Pro tip: If you are looking for classic Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermès bags, they can be expensive, costing thousands of dollars, if they are in a popular color like black. Sometimes rare models or samples sell for even more. If you buy a different or odd color, chances are you will get a better deal.

Shopping arcade at the Royal Palace (Photo credit: Kevin George / Shutterstock.com)

1. Gabrielle Geppert

Located in the shopping arcade of the Royal Palace, of German origin Gabrielle Geppert, manages an elegant boutique, which maintains an impressive vintage collection of high-end jewelry, sunglasses, handbags, small leather goods, shoes and clothing. Designers include Chanel, Hermes, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent and Givenchy, and all merchandise is in immaculate condition. Geppert also designs his own collection of contemporary bags, wallets, handbags and t-shirts with a bold initial GG motif, which are sold in a separate and adjoining shop a few doors down.

Antique dealer in the Palais Royal district (Photo credit: Pack-Shot / Shutterstock.com)

2. Didier Ludot

Didier Ludot, which is also in the Royal Palace, a short walk from Gabrielle Geppert, is highly revered for its unrivaled collection of vintage couture clothing. It stocks rare pieces from the mid to late 19th century from the couture collections of Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Balenciaga and Givenchy as well as more avant-garde designers such as Paco Rabanne, Pierre Cardin and Courrèges. Ludot frequently serves as a consultant for films and fashion exhibitions in museums and sometimes lends clothes to shows. In the early 2000s, Ludot launched a Petite Robe Noire, a new collection of cocktail and evening dresses inspired by vintage models that were also available. Next to the couture boutique is a ready-to-wear, handbags, luggage, shoes, scarves and jewelry store. During the various Parisian Fashion Weeks, Ludot stages a single designer in his windows.

Pro tip: The Didier Ludot couture boutique is only by appointment, but the accessories store is open to the public.

Catherine B.

3. The 3 Steps Of Catherine B

Nestled in a quiet street in the Saint Germain des Prés district, Les 3 Marches De Catherine B is a small boutique filled with wall-to-wall designer clothes and accessories. Opened in 1994, Catherine the owner had amassed such a large collection of designer pieces, notably from Chanel and Hermès, that she decided to open a boutique to adapt to the overflow. Considered an expert in the field of vintage clothing with her many years of experience, her famous clients include Rachel Zoe, Paris Hilton and Cameron Diaz. Catherine has also collaborated with museums such as the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and the Modern Museum of Art in Paris, as well as other fashion institutions such as the Galeries Lafayette department store in Paris and Liberty of London. Discover it Instagram for daily publications of his latest vintage finds.

Pro tip: Catherine recommends that you contact her before going to the store if you are looking for one or more specific items so that she can possibly get it for you.

Shops at Galerie Vivienne (Photo credit: vvoe / Shutterstock.com)

4. Hopscotch

Inside the almost hidden Galerie Vivienne shopping arcade, filled with upscale fashion boutiques, is Hopscotch, a more affordable option than the others mentioned in this article. (It lists prices at 76% less than the original retail price.) La Marelle prides itself on only selling new or lightly used clothing and each garment goes through a rigorous 12-step cleaning process before being released. ‘to be put on sale. The well-organized store offers mid to high-end ready-to-wear clothing. Designers include Jean Paul Gaultier, Lanvin, Valentino, Isabel Marant, Burberry and Jil Sander and popular brands such as Maje, The Kooples, Sandro, Zadig and Voltaire. There is also a large stock of Japanese designers and labels including Pleats Please, Issey Miyake, Comme des Garçons, Yohji Yamamoto and Kenzo.

Marais shopping district in Paris (Photo credit: TK Kurikawa / Shutterstock.com)

5. Hotel Paris-Tokyo

Stefane Verdino has been a successful accessory designer for over two decades, and in 2016 he sold his brand. In 2018, he turned to clothing resale and opened his boutique Hôtel Paris-Tokyo in the trendy northern Marais district. When he was an accessories designer, he traveled to Tokyo 26 times for his work, hence the name of the store.

The original boutique has moved to larger premises and houses clothing for women and men. Trendy collections include designers such as Comme des Garons, Chanel, Balenciaga, Marni, Gucci, Martin Margiela, Yohji Yamamoto, Alexander McQueen and Prada.

6. Depot Luxury Sale Paris

The concept of Depot Vente Luxe Paris offers current fashions at reduced prices. The well-stocked store offers a wide selection of women’s and men’s clothing, jewelry, hats, gloves, scarves, shoes, watches, ties and small leather goods. All items sold in the store and its website are authentic at Luxury Sales Depot Paris. The store defends its products by guaranteeing them for life on the receipt. Some of the hot sellers include Goyard tote bags, a Promenade Miss Dior bag, Hermès jewelry, Chanel quilted bags, classic Chanel pearls on a chain, Louis Vuitton tote bags, and Hermès leather belts.

Republic Square (Photo credit: Mikhail Yuryev / Shutterstock.com)

7. Thank goodness I’m a VIP

Thank god i’m a vip is a huge store (almost 5,000 square feet) near Place de la République. The clothes racks are neatly organized by color. Owners Sylvie Chateigner and Amnaye Nhas have been working there for over 20 years and have extensive knowledge of their products. The store offers women’s and men’s clothing, jewelry, scarves and handbags. They recently launched a new boutique that offers children’s clothing and home accessories.

Saint Ouen Flea Shops (Photo credit: EniSine / Shutterstock.com)

8. Paris Flea Market / Puces Saint Ouen

Les Puces Saint Ouen is the largest flea market in the world with more than 2,000 shops and stalls spanning over 20 hectares. Located just outside of Paris and easily accessible by metro or taxi, there are a number of vintage and resale shops to explore. Here is a short list of them.

9. Au Grenier De Lucie

Britons Robert and Heidi left England and moved to Paris in 2009 to open their boutique Au Grenier De Lucie. Specializing in luxury designer jewelry, they travel all over Europe and England in search of rare and sometimes unique pieces. It can be a bit overwhelming to see all of their treasures in one visit, but the friendly owners have patience and won’t rush you. One of their big sellers is Christian LaCroix jewelry, which is hard to find because the designer has gone bankrupt and his pieces are in high demand. The other brands sold are Lanvin, Schiaparelli, YSL, Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld and Celine. There is also a small selection of clothing and handbags.

10. Patricia Atwood

Patricia Attwood is another Brit in Paris who sells more obscure European designer brands. Its eclectic selection includes vintage velvet and leather handbags from Italian designer Roberto di Camerino, Krizia and Loris Azzaro. Attwood also has a mini fashion museum in one room of his boutique, changing the exhibit once or twice a year.