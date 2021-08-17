Fashion worn during Sorority Recruiting Week in Alabama.

TikToks algorithms excel at bringing out a constantly renewed supply of subcultures to keep its users speechless and remember that brief period when everyone was obsessed with the chants of sailors? It’s a world dominated by slim, rich white women, and in most of the most viral #BamaRush videos, one or more members of an aspiring sorority matching this description shows off their outfits for the camera, checking off where each garment or accessory comes from. For TikTok users and non-Southern or college-age viewers, the retailers these women have slammed into have become one of the most fascinating aspects of the whole phenomenon: what is it? that it is, for example, Shein, and how did every Bama freshman know how to shop there? Do they really sell cute clothes in a place called the pants store? Should you know who Kendra Scott is? Can the shoes be geese?

If you’ve asked yourself any of these questions, you’ve come to the right place: The following is a stroll through the bizarre virtual mall that is #BamaRush fashion.

Shein

By far the most frequently cited retailer on #BamaRush TikTok, Shein (pronounced SHEE-inn) is a Chinese fast fashion supplier. He is extremely popular among Gen Z women and ubiquitous on their social media feeds. Although the site goes under the radar among the elderly, Vox reported that it recently overtook Amazon as the best shopping app in the Apple App Store, and that at least one analytics company named it the most visited fashion and clothing destination on the Web. You may have noticed that as often as Shein was cited by Alabama women on TikTok, the clothes and accessories they bought there didn’t have much in common: that’s because Shein is not defined by a particular aesthetic but rather by its extremely affordable price: you can find just about any trend out there, and for super cheap, from large pairs of earrings for $ 1.50 has a psychedelic mesh crop top for $ 6 at full speed fluffy coat for $ 15and all these prices are not reduced. (There are also a lot of fakes and sometimes weird finds, like fried chicken or shrimp necklaces.) Not only is Shein cheaper than his fast-fashion ancestors like H&M and Zara, he’s also better stocked, adding 1,000 new items to his store per day and using extensive data operation to quickly predict and respond to demand. customer behavior.

Kendra scott

There are a few fashion brands named after their founders that Alabama PNMs (or potential new members) cite only by first names, including Tory, Lilly and Kendra. Of these, the first two, Tory Burch and Lilly Pulitzer, may be familiar to you as pillars of the sisterhood even though you graduated from college 15 years ago, but what about this Kendra women? Well, she and she are a jewelry brand, named after its founder, which has been around since 2002. Per Aware, the Kendra Scott line has an instantly recognizable look, thanks to its matte metal finishes and geometric shapes. You can buy the pieces at flagship Kendra stores or at department stores, jewelers and other boutiques. Most pieces cost less than $ 100, which is part of why its popularity with the sorority crowd makes sense; one of the ways the brand has grown has also been to market directly to this demographic. Kendra was clearly the winner among her peers, but a few other jewelry brands that played a lot among the aspiring sorority defined throughout these TikToks were Enewton and IF.

The pants store

The pants store caused a lot of confusion on #BamaRush TikTok for its confusing name: why did so many women seem to buy items other than pants in this self-describing pants repository? It was as painful as the inclusion of wraps in the menu at Just Salads. But you have to see it from a pants store perspective: it started selling pants when it was founded in Leeds, Alabama in 1950, but it turns out you can make more money. if you don’t limit yourself to just one garment. It has since grown into a five-store chain of stores, with one location in Tuscaloosa, which explains its popularity on the University of Alabama campus. The store seems to understand the needs of its customers very well, selling stylish, mid-priced clothing, accessories and gifts for men and women suitable for attending classes and other activities that students frequently engage in. (To see : these Vici patches for hangover support.) Although it has a tragically less interesting name, Martins is another similar local clothing chain that has appeared a lot among FNMs.

Golden goose

Her standard procedure for showing off her outfit on TikTok to turn sideways, bend one knee, and lift one foot towards her butt on # BamaRush-Tok, if it was a casual day as opposed to a dressy day, more often than not this foot sported a Golden. These white sneakers look a lot like the Adidas Stan Smiths, but instead of simple green accents, they feature a signature star on their side and come in a wide variety of styles, often pre-distressed and featuring glitter and leopard prints. If at some point you’ve been in awe of Alabama’s freshman economy besides Shein, in their videos there are plenty of choices from Target, Amazon, and TJ Maxx that will end in a second. , when you find out the following: These shoes cost $ 500. Go ahead, check them out on Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf. Without a doubt, some of the girls were lucky enough to snag their pairs on Poshmark or whatever, but yes, there is a group of girls in Alabama walking around in some $ 500 Italian-made glitter tennis shoes. An honorable mention for the most popular #BamaRush sneaker goes to On Clouds, a line of lightweight running shoes from a company called, annoyingly, On that’s the full name of the company, just on.

Altar state

It didn’t appear as often as Shein, and it doesn’t seem as clunky as the pants store, but the Altard States name still stood out for the surprising frequency of mentions in TikTok videos. If you consult his website, it’s affordable but not cheap, and her clothes are similar to those you can find at many retailers that cater to Gen Z women, like Aerie or Brandy Melville: girly, lots of ruffles, a little bohemian. Like these other stores, Altard State has physical locations as well as an online store. All those skorts and poofy shorts the Bama girls wore? You can certainly buy that sort of thing from Altard State. But there is also something that sets the store apart from other retailers in its category: in 2015, Racked called him the massive, secret Christian clothing chain you’ve never heard of. What makes a mall store Christian? Again, its clothing looks a lot like its competitors, so in practice this mostly seems to mean that the company is donating a portion of its profits to charity and its outlets are dotted with signs. Christian-y. And the religious angle probably gives business a boost in places like Alabama, where the Bible Belt culture remains strong.

Various

#BamaRush Tok was chock full of unknown but incredibly named brands and retailers that it would take forever to explore them all, so I’ll leave you this list of a few of my favorites instead: I just gotta have it, Princess polly, Hello Molly, Pretty little thing, Painted pink, Queen of sparks, LoveShackFantasy, Lucie in the sky, the lace cactus, the impeccable pig, the willow, Moodz and Vibez, and to top it all, Brunch-Club. So many #OOTD possibilities, so little time.