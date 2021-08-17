Fashion new arrivals were excited to shop this week





Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin collaborated with New Balance on a capsule of versatile shoes outfitted for training or wear. New Balance 327 sneakers for women New Balance FuelCell Propel RMX v2 Women’s Trainers Photo: Courtesy of Larroud Accessories brand Larroud just released some exciting new shoes, including playful leopard-print heels, vibrant pink slides and crystal-embellished mules. The brand’s popular Erin bag is also back in stock. Larroud Elle block pump in cheetah print patent leather Larroud Erin pouch in black embossed leather Larroud Colette crystal mule in gray suede Larroud Brigitte mule in pink grosgrain Photo: Courtesy of Everlane Everlanes latest launch features its boxy oxford button. This oversized classic will polish otherwise casual looks. Slip it on with bike shorts or leggings to instantly elevate your running outfit. Everlane the oxford boxy in white Everlane the oxford boxy in light blue Photographed by Hunter Abrams Vogues the most recent official merch has just been launched on the site. There’s something for everyone, with college-inspired crewnecks and stylish embroidered hoodies. Vogue navy sweatshirt with black logo patch Vogue pearl sweatshirt with logo embroidery Emerald green Vogue sweatshirt with logo embroidery Black Vogue hoodie with embroidered logo Photo: Courtesy of Over the Moon x Annina Dirndl Over the Moon and Annina Dirndl have just launched an exclusive capsule collection referring to the traditional silhouettes of alpine dresses. Each handmade piece is designed for bridesmaids and wedding guests. The dresses and skirts pay homage to the past with pastoral canvases and floral motifs, while conveying a modern and playful sensibility. Annina Dirndl Roya bodice in blue Toile de Jouy Annina Dirndl Roya skirt in blue Toile de Jouy Annina Dirndl Lucinda Dress Annina Dirndl Blouse Antonia Dirndl Photo: Courtesy of Nak Armstrong To celebrate the brand’s 10th anniversary, CFDA winner Nak Armstrong opens his first flagship store in Austin, Texas. Nak Armstrong Ruched Emblem Diamond Ring Brown Nak Armstrong Teardrop Ruffle Earrings Photo: Courtesy of With Jan With Jan, the internet took coveted dress and toiletry brands by storm. The brand’s latest addition is its Sensation collection, filled with corsets, dresses and matching pieces with floral embellishments, perfect for last summer hurray. Photo: Courtesy of Le Superbe The latest from Le Superbe include bold, graphic t-shirts, plus tops and dresses in a pixelated floral print. Wear the brand’s ex-boyfriend’s shirt open as a blanket over swimwear this summer and buttoned up with pants in the fall. Superb Betsee Playlist T-Shirt The Superb Ex Boyfriend shirt

