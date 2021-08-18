As More Embrace Resale, A Beginner’s Guide to Saving

The observation of National Thrift Store Day may have had more celebrants on this tour though resaleTraction is any indicator.

National Thrift Day is a time to celebrate the joy of saving and the thrill of the hunt, said Onney Crawley, Marketing Director at Goodwill Industries International. And more than just enjoying the thrill of the hunt, Crawley said goodwill shoppers play a vital role in communities by enhancing job and environmental training opportunities by [preventing items] to end up in landfills.

Consistent in its message, the thrift store (or flea market) meets economic, stylistic, social and environmental needs and is quickly overtaking other fads of fashion. Across the United States, thrift stores and vintage enthusiasts are sharing their favorite finds, tips, and favorite shops on social platforms like TikTok and Instagram, while advocating for the superiority of the occasion.

But where does a novice steward infiltrate a space in the midst of moral heights?

Flea markets, for one, are as old as civilization and offer first-timers the chance to see it all.

Go full of chips

In the midst of a heatwave in New York this past weekend, a vintage flea market in Brooklyn is packed with outfit inspiration and immersion opportunities for beginners.

Tall platforms, barely there slides, trucker hats, crop tops, biker shorts, rainbow tie-dye and more send the message that anything goes, and more, that all are welcome. The venue is the Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School (a popular spot for fleas over the years), which hosts a one-of-a-kind flea market from the vintage Thrilling online platform.

Some 75 vintage retailers of womens, mens, plus size clothing and accessories have settled into tents, with a DJ booth, makeshift ice rink, art and food trucks nearby.

Lindsey Brown, owner of Baltimore-based A Day N June concept shop, said she was one of the first to join the Thrillings platform when it launched in 2018. She has found a sense of community contagious to the chip, which is a major draw for newcomers. second-hand clothing world, and that’s not surprising given that she got a welcome call from Thrilling founder Shilla Kim-Parker shortly after becoming a salesperson.

Newcomers like Thrilling are among the resale destinations putting in-person community events and inclusiveness above the fold (with plenty of plus-size options), perhaps in an effort to acquire more vintage converts.

Timeless savings tips

Sustainable fashion designer Brownie Brown has been styling second-hand clothes since 2013.

For beginner thrifty people, I would suggest always prioritizing quality and timeless pieces over quantity or labels, she said. After years of saving, I’ve found that most of the quality pieces I find are usually vintage or from high-end designers. Buying quality timeless pieces is important because, as fashion is constantly changing, you will always stay in fashion.

For newbies, Brown recommends shoppers go to several thrift and vintage stores near them (his all-time favorite store is Nostalgia Boutique in Purcellville, Virginia) or find dealers online, and then don’t. attend that the [shops] that best match your aesthetic. The style, she believes, is innate and her constant encouragement is to wear what you want.

Brown advises thieves to wear comfortable clothes and shoes when hunting, and to read clothing labels to get a better idea of ​​the history, quality, and value of the clothes you buy.

Age, fiber content, and clothing care are the three things I’m looking for, she said. These labels are usually located at the top or bottom of the garment. If you like brands and someone has removed the tag, go to any online RN database and find the RN number provided.

The size factor

Well-fitting clothing can be hard to come by, given the advent of vanity sizes (or size inflation) and competing size differences between retailers and brands. It is especially difficult for buyers to determine the size where a vintage size 8 is not today’s size 8.

A plus size vintage clothing purchase search alone generates 60 results pages, or roughly 5,000 Etsy listings. At first glance, this seems like an abundance of options, except when compared to vintage clothing searches, which return a remarkable 2 million Etsy results.

Consumer complaints about the lack of size inclusiveness in the vintage have proven to be valid.

When looking for size-inclusive parts, the Swap online resale store is known for its robust offering with nearly 55,000 items in its plus category. Sellers like Two Big Blondes specialize in large second-hand products with selections of up to 34W for current and vintage pieces at dedicated stores on Thrilling as well as eBay.

More and more online resale marketplaces are gaining a competitive advantage by offering extensive selections and inclusive size prints, with detailed size filtering options to make shopping easier.

Open to modification

Savers can take a page from an upcyclers playbook and rearrange the purchased parts, choosing to rebuild, modify, spruce up or customize as they see fit.

I like to say that I have a 100% sustainable brand, and how it is 100% sustainable. I rebuild, deconstruct and makeover older clothes, mostly vintage, but some are used or donated items. I create new pieces from old pieces, so nothing new is actually done, said Bridgett Artise, owner, designer and author of Born Again Vintage, the embodiment of decades of recycling with a book and a showcase from the same name.

A self-proclaimed Bloomies girl before stepping into the thrift light, Artise discovered her creative zeal after hosting a volunteer fashion show featuring second-hand clothing. From there, Born Again Vintage was born. Artise is also the founder of Sustainable Fashion Week and a teacher (facilitator of courses on durability) at the Institute of Fashion Technology.

Textures and prints guide her sourcing eye, but Artise is now able to let the goods come to her by fueling her clothing transformations only from donations, a surprising benefit of the pandemic. where people throw clothes from their closets as the idle time at home accumulated.

If there’s a golden rule in upcycling, Artise may have just followed the line a little. I found a Chanel suit at a thrift store in North Carolina for $ 14, and immediately cut it out without really realizing that I wasn’t cutting Chanel. I learned after that that it was better to restore the things that really didn’t need to cut and chop everything else.

Sustainable advice

Brown was honest in saying that the savings chase part may not be for everyone (which is a position that companies like Rent the Runway actively opposes the promotion of their resale verticals).

The last thing I want to do is make people feel bad that they don’t jump on the second-hand train, Brown said. What I will say is that it is important to educate ourselves on the waste and the environmental impact of the fashion industry. With this knowledge, we can hopefully make smarter purchasing decisions and find ways to wear what we already have.

