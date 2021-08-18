Five black publicists who started their own fashion and beauty empire

If you think being a publicist is all glitz and glamor, think again. Hired to promote and represent both brands and celebrities, these busy bees remain active 24/7. So much so that they churn out ideas in their sleep! While a job as a publicist can lean heavily toward a behind-the-scenes lifestyle, it’s always remarkable to pull the curtain back and learn how these powerhouses handle their day-to-day workloads, while also building their own empires.

In honor of Black Business Month, we’ve decided to shine the spotlight on some of the amazing women, who are not only keeping us up to date, but also making waves in the fashion and beauty industry with their owned brands. at WOC.

Danika Berry

Place: Houston, TX

Public relations agency: DB agency public relations

New company: Glam body, an all-natural, vegan, cruelty-free, and non-toxic line of coffee scrubs, sugar scrubs, and skin care products that help relieve common skin conditions that plague women, including dark spots, hyperpigmentation, stretch marks, eczema and cellulite.

Bestseller: Pink Grapefruit Scrub ($ 17.95)

The pivot : As an advocate for personal care and mental health, this endeavor has allowed me to create a community of like-minded women to open up and discuss their experiences and obstacles. Glam Body is my therapy, my best friend, and I love to tell women no matter what you are going through, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Save the dropper: I highly recommend starting each morning by listing the things you are grateful for. I make a point of listing at least three things that bring me joy in my gratitude journal. It’s an easy way to maintain a positive mindset.

Remember, nothing beats a failure but a try. Building a new business takes time, so be patient. Even if you have the best idea, it will take six to twelve months to build a solid new business. It’s about planting seeds and waiting for them to be ready to grow.

Be prepared to step out of your comfort zone during this difficult time and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Believe in yourself, eliminate distractions, and embrace the gifts and talents that God has bestowed on you.

Eboyn jackson

Place: Waterbury, Connecticut

Public relations agency: RP of divine influence

New company: Luxury on the 7th, a unique fashion destination where affordability meets luxury from within.

Bestseller: Call Me Coach Dress C ” ($ 49.99)

The pivot : Luxe on 7th allowed me to transmit hope and inspiration through my love of fashion. I have met so many inspiring women and have been able to hear their hearts and their stories through the vehicle of my retail business. It has been an amazing trip so far!

Save the dropper: Go for it. Start. Write down the vision and explain it clearly. Speak it out loud. Possess the vision and the manifestation before it even materializes! Don’t procrastinate or dissuade yourself. If you’ve got the vision, God gave it to you for a reason. Pray and include God in your affairs every step of the way, and put your hand to the plow. As long as you keep God first, work with integrity, and move forward with a pure heart (pure motive), you can achieve it.

Anje Collins

Place: Los Angeles, CA

Public relations agency: The middle ground agency

New company: Coco Blue Shoes, a retail website offering fabulous designer-inspired shoes, handbags, hats and other accessories at affordable prices.

Bestseller: The party starter in gold and black ($ 47.99)

The pivot : My new business has changed my life because I now appreciate the value of time. Even though I have owned a successful public relations business for over 30 years, this business teaches me the essence of patience and the value of good customer service.

Save the dropper: My advice to women who want to pivot their careers is to go for it! You only have one life to live, so give it a shot. Scared money does not make money.

Renata del carmen

Place: Brooklyn, New York State

Public relations agency: The Renata, Inc.

New company: Skin rdc is a lifestyle brand that delivers essential skincare products that celebrate the diversity rooted in Caribbean culture and cultivated in the concrete jungle.

Bestseller: Coconut Lime Body Butter ($ 20)

The pivot : In the past, I have been known as someone who works hours and hours for the best results. As a recovering perfectionist, the transition to running a beauty business immediately made me realize that in order to be the best of myself, I need to create balance in my life.

This mission has required me to stay grounded in the tools and experiences that have brought my brand to the homes and hearts of many people.

Save the dropper: I believe wholeheartedly that if you can identify where your expertise is needed, then you have the opportunity to step into that space to improve it and make it your own.

If we never take the plunge and continue to work within the boundaries of someone else’s vision, we limit opportunities for others within our communities. This ultimately extends the advancement of a generation. Embrace the fear and do what will serve you and those who need what you bring to the table.

Porsha Ari Parson

Place: Buffalo, New York

Public relations company name: Ari Parson RP

New company: Penny Skin, an affordable luxury skin care boutique with natural and organic products designed to promote soft, healthy, hydrated skin with remarkable glow.

Bestseller: The Face Hydrating Trio ($ 65)

The pivot : My mother’s skin condition, following a medical diagnosis, inspired the creation of Penny Peau. Every day, I am thrilled to help amazing women like her achieve beautifully nourished and healthy skin as they grow older. I am delighted to have evolved in an industry that I love and in which I have wanted to invest for years.

Save the dropper: Any woman who wants to change careers to start a new business should take the time to learn about this industry. Then, if a pivot still makes sense and the passion is there, come up with a pre and post-launch plan. Be confident and always look for ways to improve your business.