11 celebrity birthday outfits to inspire your party look





Usually, celebrity birthday outfits are overly glamorous: Paris Hilton’s iconic silver mini, but over the past year we’ve seen a change from extravagant sequins to more comfy sets for staying at home or go eat. If you also find yourself revisiting your plans but still wondering what to wear, you can always take inspiration from the stylish stars. For summer parties, an easy-to-slip summer dress will do, like the off-the-shoulder styles worn by January Jones and Emma Roberts. For those celebrating the big day in colder climates, follow Yara Shahidis’ lead and layer a chic turtleneck with your birthday dress. Or channel Jessica Albas’ 40th birthday style by pairing a hoodie with a silky skirt. But you don’t have to stick to a dress: a bikini is just as jubilant, as Jennifer Lopez proved last month on her birthday. For inspiration on your big day, take a closer look at some of our favorite celebrity birthday outfits below. Yara Shahidi Keep these summer dresses spinning even in the colder months with a turtleneck perfect for layering, as Shahidi demonstrated. January Jones It’s your day, so why not shine brightly in a cheerful Jones-like yellow maxi dress. H&M off-the-shoulder dress Jennifer lopez If you’re spending the special day by the pool or at the beach, follow J.Los’ lead in a logo embellished bikini paired with a flowery blanket and chic hat. Valentino print triangle bikini Dua Lipa Dua Lipa kept props to a minimum, but went all out with a fun matching set from Supriya Lele. Supriya Lele saree belted top Supriya Lele Ruched Drawstring Skirt Kate hudson A denim dress like the one by Gabriela Hearst worn by Kate Hudson strikes the perfect balance between glamor and comfort. Gabriela Hearst Patricia Pleated Denim Dress Jennie Blackpinks Jennie made a chic case for the birthday sweater while wearing a cloud-themed knitwear. Lirika Matoshi cloud knit sweater Jessica alba Alba balanced the ease of a sweater with the elegance of a coordinating silk skirt Vintage sweatshirt For Days For Better Days Laura Harrier Versace from head to toe is always a good idea. Here, Harrier celebrated in a slip dress, twist mules and the brand’s hair clips. Versace cable-detail sandals Hailey Bieber Even if you are cozy by the fireside, you can still do everything like Hailey Bieber in a cutout dress. Saint Laurent marten wool evening dress Olivia rodrigo The Reformations polka dot dress paired with chunky combat boots was perfect for Rodrigos’ outdoor celebration. The Gail dress of the Reformation Emma Roberts What better way to feel special than by wearing a one-of-a-kind vintage dress similar to Thriftwares’ Emma Robertss design, which was complemented by delightful Moschino sunglasses. Moschino Sunglasses Mos006

