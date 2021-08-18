The Halal Guys mix falafel and fashion in the new Lafayette streetwear capsule





The Halal Guys The famous fast-casual restaurant in New York, pioneer of American halal cuisine, is trying its hand at fashion with the launch of a streetwear capsule collection in partnership with the New York-based printer Lafayette (LFYT). In every brand decision we make, we think about how to pay homage to our humble beginnings as a street food cart in New York, said Ahmed. Abouelenein, CEO of The Halal Guys and son of the co-founder of The Halal Guys, in a statement. This clothing line was inspired by New York fashion, combining today’s streetwear trends with The Halal Guys iconography and we think fans will be excited about the collaboration. Across the range, t-shirts featuring the full Halal Guys menu meet hoodies featuring archival images of the aforementioned New York food carts as well as a simple branding in red and black. Double branded motifs claim a prominent place on the buttoned jackets, with the inscription “WE ARE DIFFERENT” on the front, next to the hats which say “SERVIN ‘THE STREET”. Arguably the star, however, is a circular pillow resembling one of the restaurant’s famous combo trays. As a long-time fan of New York’s most famous street food, our team were thrilled to collaborate with The Halal Guys, said Jun Kin, Founder of LFYT. Together we had the opportunity to combine our fans’ love for food and fashion and create a new way for them to express themselves. Working with their team and seeing our visions come to life has been an honor. Although an official release date has not yet been announced, the brand has confirmed that the line will be available in early September. Prices range from US $ 14 to US $ 120. Take a look at the full range in the gallery above. In another fashion drop, Madhappy released an Ed Ruscha-approved collaboration with Mr. Chow.

