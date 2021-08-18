Fashion
The Hundred: Liam Livingstone propels Birmingham Phoenix into men’s Hundred final
|North Superchargers 143-8 (100 bullets) Kohler Cadmore 71 (44), Livingstone 3-25
|Birmingham Phoenix 147-2 (74 balls) Livingstone 92 * (40)
|Phoenix wins by eight wickets
|Scorecard. Painting
Liam Livingstone’s devastating strikes propelled Birmingham Phoenix straight into the Hundred-Man Final with a landslide eight-wicket victory over the Northern Superchargers at Headingley.
At one point, Livingstone appeared to be in his own six-stroke contest as he crushed the tournament’s highest score so far – 92 not on just 40 balls.
In a match televised live on BBC Two, Livingstone hit an incredible 10 six as his team rushed to victory with 26 balls remaining.
The Phoenix had previously calmed the boisterous Leeds crowd by firing back with a spin and Adam Milne’s near-perfect closing spell to turn the Superchargers 82-0 after 40 balls to 143-8.
Livingstone himself took 3-25 in a stunning overall performance.
Birmingham are now guaranteed to take first place in the Hundred Men’s table, meaning they will go straight into Saturday’s final at 6.30 p.m. BST, live on BBC Two. Southern Brave and Trent Rockets meet in Friday’s eliminator.
“I don’t care who we’re up against. We will face anyone! Livingstone joked confidently.
“We deserve to be there and we play cricket well, but we’re just going to go out there and enjoy it.”
Livingstone lights up Leeds
The quality, range and power of Livingstone’s strikes bordered on the ridiculous.
We shouldn’t be surprised – last month he hit two sixes at Headingley when playing for England against Pakistan – but his performance today has been extraordinary.
At the start of the match, the home fans were vocally supporting the Superchargers, but as Livingstone charged, they rushed for cover – or tumbled down to complete the crowd’s catches (Headingley’s customers seem especially good at catching) .
Livingstone later said he felt under pressure after his team lost skipper Moeen Ali to serve England.
He couldn’t have delivered in a more impressive way.
The 28-year-old charged almost from the start, hitting the tournament’s fastest fifty with 20 balls before surpassing the previous highest individual score of 81 with a nonchalant shot over his shoulder towards the end.
He’s now hit 23 sixes in the tournament, 11 more than any other hitter. Having also hit his first international cent earlier last month, the Barrow-in-Furness man has had an unforgettable summer.
Milne ‘as good as it gets’
In the end, it didn’t really matter as Livingstone looked like he could chase any score, but generally a good death bowler – the one who plays the crucial deliveries at the end of the game. ‘one set – can be the difference between winning and losing in 100 -ball or Twenty20 cricket.
In his latest spell, Milne, a New Zealand international, beat the last 10 deliveries of the Superchargers innings and conceded just six points.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan said it was “the best it could be”.
Imran Tahir (0-18) and Liam Livingstone (3-25) had brilliantly stopped the flow of the Superchargers but Milne, one of the tournament’s fastest bowlers, finished in style.
In addition to preventing runs, he took two wickets, including a scorching 92 mph bullet to Ben Raine’s toes that slammed into the base of the stumps.
Afterwards, Livingstone said Milne would be the first foreign player on his roster when he picked a team anywhere in the world.
The Phoenix, whose feminine side all but qualified for their eliminator earlier today, rush into the final on Saturday.
