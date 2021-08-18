Jeweler Lauren Levison launches her fashion line – JCK

Shes our best dressed jeweler in the industry. And if you follow her fashion adventures on Instagram, you know that Lauren Kulchinsky Levison has long been a magnet for street style photographers seeking unique looks, fashionable as an art form, worn with the perfect amount of height, ease, feminine charm and originality.

Certainly as the head of style and curator of her fourth generation family jewelry store, Mayfair rocks in East Hampton, NY, Levison is an influential force in the jewelry world. But fashion connoisseurs recognize her as a perennial presence at Fashion Weeks near and far, one that regularly lands on lists and blogs devoted to the best dressed. Rochas, Erdem, Alberta Ferretti, Rodarte, Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera, Emilia Wickstead and Céline are just a few of the renowned designers and labels that have pride of place in her wardrobe.

As Levisons became passionate about the newest and most current voices in fine jewelry, Kristen Farrell, Emily P. Wheeler, W. Rosado, Melissa Kaye, Vak and many more, it was really just a matter of time before she got into fashion design. . The opportunity presented itself during the COVID-19 lockdown: a message from Kobi Halperin appeared in his Instagram DMs. He liked his style.

He was a fashion designer I had heard of but never met, says Levison. He told me how [my Instagram feed] had inspired him during the COVID-19 quarantine period, how I dressed at home, I wasn’t in sweatpants and he would love to talk to me about being his muse for a capsule collection.

Levison soon learned that Halperin is a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and that his eponymous line is sold at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and other prestigious retailers. He was also recently appointed chief designer for heritage fashion brand Ungaro.

And what did he have in mind for a collaboration? Blouses. Beautiful, voluminous, richly detailed. And Levison was happy to lend her point of view.

Our blouse capsule revives the idea of ​​the party top, she says. When you are seated at a dining room table, no one sees what’s at the back, it’s always from the waist up. The same goes with Zoom calls. So you need a nice sleeve or puffy shoulder or high collar and nice jewelry. To me, there is no reason why you can’t have a great high collar and brooches and necklaces at the same time. Look at the Victorian era, the look was always layered.

Sold under the KH x LL label, the blouses will be available in September. Kirna Zabte, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and some Mitchells boutiques are already enchanted. And on August 20, the blouses will make their official debut at a live fashion show at the Collaborate for a ladies’ cure lunch, an annual event to benefit the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation in Southampton, NY

There’s definitely a blouse here for everyone, there’s an Audrey Hepburn, a Katharine Hepburn, the rock n roll hippie chick, the kaftan wearer, Levison says.

Overall, the collection is lit by sumptuous Italian fabrics in rich and timeless colors, with pins, embroidery, handmade lace and bowsall details reminiscent of Levisons signature style. The final special touch: Halperin captured his love and knowledge of jewelry by designing an embossed metal sequin instead of a traditional interior label for each garment.

At 50, I also love that this collection is made for me and my lifestyle, says Levison. Not too hippie and not too buttoned up. Blouses are all about practical and modest clothing volume, lace and ruffles and patterns are totally based on the necklines I love and how I dress, says Levison. If there is texture, volume and room for accessories, I wear it. This is what is important to me.

Levison styled the KH x LL lookbook (select highlighted images here) on her own, using pieces from her wardrobe and the jewelry she had on hand. Our pandemic photoshoot was hysterical, she said. “I had to shave my head because my short hairstyle was growing. And I didn’t have any jewelry in the house!

Luckily, she was able to borrow a handful of designer pieces and diamond jewelry from Mayfair Rocks at the last minute and had them shipped to her home in Connecticut. The photographer was Halperin himself. We did the job of a full set of people, turning my kitchen into a set with Laura Ashley fabrics, and I think we used all the porcelain I own. Six hours of work. We did everything and it was a real collaboration, right down to the bunches of anemones that Kobi brought. I am so grateful that he is my muse as much as I am his.

Top: Quin lace blouse, $ 695, worn with a Taurus ring by Kristen Farrell Jewelry, gold heart ring by Jessica McCormack and diamond pieces from Mayfair Rocks. All blouses are available at select retailers from September. (All photos courtesy of KH x LL)

Follow me on Instagram: @ aelliott718

Follow JCK on Instagram: @jckmagazine

Follow JCK on Twitter: @jckmagazine

Follow JCK on Facebook: @jckmagazine

