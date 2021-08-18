Eboni denies reunion delay rumors and teases her fiery robe





Eboni K. Williams opened up about the rumors surrounding the Real Housewives of New York reunion and teased the “fire” dress she plans to wear.

Eboni K. Williams has heard all the gossip about The real housewives of New York meeting and says there is no delay. The show’s debutante will be in attendance with her co-stars and she plans to wear a “Fire”dress. This will be Eboni’s first reunion after her first season as the series’ first black housewife. With all of the learning moments Eboni has had on the show, it has been reported that Ramona Singer is trying to shirk his contractual obligations. After a season filled with heated debates around race and culture, there were rumors of a rift between the RHONY to throw. Ramona expressed the most opposition to “sermoner“behavior on the show that included him calling out the micro-aggressions within the cast and even having them re-enact prominent Harlem Renaissance characters. Although he made it through the season, it was reported that once filming was over, Eboni was not on good terms with Ramona and LuAnn De Lesseps and the drama caused a delay in production. Insiders claimed Ramona was trying to boycott the reunion to avoid being confronted with his race-insensitive behavior in the series.

Despite Season 13's low marks, there was enough action between the ladies that is worth revisiting. Between Eboni and Ramona's verbal bickering, LuAnn and Ramona's harassment of Sonja Morgan, and Leah McSweeney's love for X-rated discussions, Andy Cohen has enough material to get through a two-part reunion. Eboni says the cast are all on board for the reunion, despite rumors. "I think my cast mates are too, because a lot of bullshit has happened this season, " she noted. "I think so that everyone can express what they are feeling, what they are feeling looking back. I mean, for me as a beginner, I mean, that was a lot." Eboni made his creation during a year of heightened racial tension in the country. As the first black housewife with a background in law and politics, Eboni never missed an opportunity when it came to forming the cast. As Leah, Sonja, and LuAnn kept an open mind, Ramona's stubbornness shone through. Now Eboni says the ladies could take advantage of a meeting to clarify any unfinished business. "I think it will do all of us so much good to sit down as adult women and have this great open conversation so that everyone can, as we say in the Southern Church, all hearts and spirits may be clear. Amen ", she said jokingly. Registration for The real housewives of New York The reunion is approaching as season 13 draws to a close. Fans can count on everyone at the reunion, including Ramona. Viewers who have been put off by Eboni's preaching can prepare as she has no intention of holding back. Especially if she will wear such a "Fire" dress.



