Global Fashion Retailer SHEIN Announces First-Ever SHEIN X 100K Challenge Series With Guest Judges: Khlo Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons and Laurel Pantin | national news





To celebrate the success of the SHEIN X program, the SHEIN X 100K The challenge will give participating emerging designers a chance to win a grand prize of $ 100,000 with a chance to be featured in SHEIN’s Fall / Winter 2021 Virtually Released Fashion Showcase ANGELS, August 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Global Fashion and Lifestyle Retailer SHEIN will host the very first SHEIN X 100K Challenge series this summer. The 4-episode series will feature a panel of star judges including Khlo kardashian, Cockroach of the law, Christian Siriano, Jenna lyon and Laurier Pantin. the Be bold, be you The challenge will start with 30 emerging designers, who will compete for a chance to make the top 5 final. The 5 finalists will have the opportunity to fly to Angels for the final and a unique chance to be supervised by the judges (1 on 1) during the final challenge: Be you !. The winning designer will be announced during the last episode of the series: Sunday 12 September, and will win the grand prize of $ 100,000. These creations by SHEIN X designers will be showcased at SHEIN’s Fall / Winter 2021 virtual fashion show and streamed to millions of viewers worldwide. The SHEIN X 100K The challenge series begins on Sunday 22 Augustsd, Going through The Free SHEIN App as well as the official SHEIN sites YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. SHEIN launched the SHEIN X Designer Incubator Program in January 2021. The ongoing program aims to offer emerging fashion designers the opportunity to partner with SHEIN and take their brands to new heights. The online series program is one of the brand’s many great philanthropic initiatives in 2021 and aims to bring people together to celebrate fashion. Download the SHEIN app for iPhone or Android at Apple App Store or visit www.shein.com for more details. Episode broadcast dates Sunday 22 August 2021 (2:00 p.m. – PST) Sunday, August 29, 2021 (2:00 p.m. – PST) Sunday, September 5, 2021 (2:00 p.m. – PST) Sunday 12 September 2021 (2:00 p.m. – PST) About SHEIN X: SHEIN X offers emerging fashion designers and illustrators the opportunity to partner with SHEIN and take their designs and brands to new heights. Specially developed to offset recurring infringement issues within the industry, SHEIN X offers emerging talent to increase their revenue streams, gain visibility and reach massive Gen Z audiences around the world. The platform will amplify the creator’s product and brand with SHEIN’s vast global consumer base, while showcasing each of their unique and stylish brand identities. SHEIN will work closely with the designers and support them from the creation phase to sampling, production and distribution (via the SHEIN website). Click on HERE to register for SHEIN X About SHEIN: Founded in 2008, SHEIN is a fast fashion e-trader with a global network that spans 220 countries and regions. At SHEIN, we place great importance not on our clothes, but on choice. That’s why we offer 1000 new fashion items every day, spoiling our customers with a dizzying selection of on-trend women’s clothing that they can mix and match as they please. We do this because we believe the clothes we wear reflect our personality and we want to empower women today to explore and express their individuality. With the abundance of choices we offer, our clients can intricately create that perfect look that reflects their individuality. Simply put, we help you do it yourself. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us on shein.com, instagram.com/sheinofficial and youtube.com/shein. Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1594027/1xvUowsVFiFdfUNOIeDvlUcNkP4_QsJCl__hCsp8rP4vZOTz028dQoU7RR6B9svrkuqsy6Pkmqv187JB_ID_31cej97df2 Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1590321/Shein_Logo.jpg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kpvi.com/news/national_news/global-fashion-retailer-shein-announces-first-ever-shein-x-100k-challenge-series-with-guest-judges/article_105a0d21-ed5d-5a70-b910-203be661bbae.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos