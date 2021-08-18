Paris ISD to require masks as part of dress code





Paris ISD will require masks as part of its dress code when school begins Thursday after board action at an emergency meeting on Tuesday. “The governor of Texas does not have the power to usurp the exclusive power and duty of the board of trustees to govern and oversee the management of the district’s public schools. Nothing in the Governors Executive Order 38 indicates that he suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the board chose to change his dress code in accordance with his statutory authority, ”the district said in a press release after the meeting. The administrators held the meeting at the lycée in Paris, where for more than an hour they heard district employees, parents and members of the local medical community express opposing views. Doctors, parents and staff have pleaded with the council to protect children and staff by demanding face masks, as active local cases of Covid-19 continue to rise rapidly. Several parents and staff urged administrators to allow families to choose for themselves whether their children would wear masks. “Shame on you,” parent Joshua Vorron said as he walked out of the cafeteria after the board voted to include masks in the dress code. During the public comments, Vorron said his child was among others suffering mental health consequences by complying with last school year’s state mask mandate. Dr Amanda Green from the Paris-Lamar County Health District and Paris Regional Medical Center stressed how urgent the pandemic has become again for the medical community, adding that 70 active cases have been reported by the health district today. in addition to the 435 active cases that have already been reported. The PRMC had enough patients who needed ventilators to run out and find more, she said. She reminded administrators that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors. Green also reminded administrators that quarantine requirements still exist, and after seeing how distance learning doesn’t work so well for many families, his goal is to keep kids in school and safe. . The change is not permanent, as trustee Dr Bert Strom has said the dress code will be reviewed at each monthly board meeting. Strom, who proposed the dress code change, said the wording – “For health reasons, all employees and students must wear masks to alleviate the flu, colds, pandemics and other communicable diseases” – came to the opinion of the public prosecutor. The motion was carried 5-1, with administrator Clifton Fendley casting the dissenting vote. Ahead of the vote, Fendley said he was not against masks as a mitigation measure, but he believed the district was using a loophole to bypass Governor Greg Abbott’s anti-mask mandate, and he believed it was was against the oath of office. This is breaking news. For the full report, come back or check out Thursday’s edition of The Paris News.

