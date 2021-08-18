Tayion Collection Expands Stylish Suits to Macy’s and Men’s Wearhouse Stores Nationwide for Fall 2021

Tayion Collection is preparing to land in 50 Macy’s stores and 50 Men’s Wearhouse stores and is launching a custom costume program at 630 Men’s Wearhouse stores nationwide for fall 2021.

DETROIT, August 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Since 2004, Montee Tayion Holland has done away with the dull, while putting aside the dark gray and navy monochrome chores of formal wear and work wear.

Montee Tayion, CEO of Tayion Collection

After launching his Tayion collection earlier this year in 50 Macy’s‘s pitches and 25 men‘s Portes Wearhouse, which is expected to double to 50 men‘In Wearhouse stores in spring 2022, his creative and innovative designs are now hitting all major markets.

The Tayion line of iconic high-end men‘Suits, formal wear and separate pieces bring vibrant colors and striking patterns to modern clothing, whether at work or after hours. Creative dexterity in designs and materials gives a purposeful and wearable feel to every event in any environment. Holland‘S flagship collection has been available across America in thousands of specialty stores since 2004, generating millions of dollars annually.

“The reaction to my Tayion line has been phenomenal “, Holland noted. “When I decided to launch my own brand over 20 years ago, I created pieces that filled a fashion void in the market and these personalized pieces resonated with people who wanted to stand out. When the product arrived in specialty stores the reception was just electric, so this move to Macy’s‘s and men‘s Wearhouse is the next logical step in the evolution of the brand and we‘I have proven that there is definitely a market for it. “

The wheels were set in motion in 2003 when Holland attended the Las Vegas Magic Show, the nation’s largest apparel show. He had the smallest stand available, a ten by ten foot square with a 12-piece construction from his own closet. With a few helpers handing out a homemade flyer, it was quickly inundated with shop buyers from across the country pledging to place orders.

“The Magic Show is where all the moving parts of the clothing industry meet in one place at the same time “, Holland noted. “The manufacturers are there, the designers, the celebrities who launch their lines, as well as the suppliers. Anyone involved in the industry is there. “

Holland‘The current distribution is also increasing. Less than a year after its launch at Men‘s Wearhouse, it has doubled the number of stores to 50. Likewise, the Tayion collection will be available as a custom costume program in Men’s 630.‘s Wearhouse locations. Plans are also underway to expand clothing options to include shirts and ties.

“The bespoke costume program will begin in spring 2022, ”said Holland. “It‘s very exciting to operate at this level of volume and distribution, as it‘is completely new to me. This brings me back to the beginning where I served in United States Marine Corps and I have traveled the world designing custom parts for myself. After I graduated in education, I taught history in high school. Then I took the risk, stepped out of my comfort zone and started Tayion. “

Holland‘his mantra revolves around his comfort zone.

“There is no growth in the comfort zone and no comfort in the growth zone, ”he said. “I try to find ways to get out of my comfort zone each day so that I can grow taller each day. I want to adapt, adjust and overcome obstacles. “

Set modest goals for 2022, Holland plans to achieve sales of $ 8 million for the Tayion collection and $ 5 million for the T-Fusion line. T-Fusion will receive a new look with a relaunch coming this spring.

“From the trends that I‘ve seen, retailers are looking for more diverse brands, both in terms of designs and fabrics ”, Holland noted. “I‘I’ve traveled the world as a Marine, as the best sales rep for Pfizer selling that ubiquitous little blue pill, and as a designer looking for my next inspiration. Tayion is an extension of my life experiences and is fast becoming a global brand, we‘I will continue to introduce it to more markets. “

T-Fusion, created in 2006, offers a price from $ 250–$ 300 and has been sold in over 2,500 specialty stores nationwide, including K&G stores. The relaunch will serve as a marketing and advertising campaign focused on fresh and innovative design lines created with the fashion-conscious consumer in mind.

“Today‘environment, there is certainly a need for a diverse perspective “, Holland noted. “The Tayion collection brings that voice and perspective to the conscious consumer looking to align their money with their fashion aspirations as well as their core values. “

For more information on where to buy the Tayion and T-Fusion collections, please visit www.tayion.com,

www.macys.com and www.menswearhouse.com and follow us on Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/tayionfashionsuits/ and Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/TayionFashionSuits.

