Fashion
Tayion Collection Expands Stylish Suits to Macy’s and Men’s Wearhouse Stores Nationwide for Fall 2021
Tayion Collection is preparing to land in 50 Macy’s stores and 50 Men’s Wearhouse stores and is launching a custom costume program at 630 Men’s Wearhouse stores nationwide for fall 2021.
DETROIT, August 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Since 2004, Montee Tayion Holland has done away with the dull, while putting aside the dark gray and navy monochrome chores of formal wear and work wear.
After launching his Tayion collection earlier this year in 50 Macy’s‘s pitches and 25 men‘s Portes Wearhouse, which is expected to double to 50 men‘In Wearhouse stores in spring 2022, his creative and innovative designs are now hitting all major markets.
The Tayion line of iconic high-end men‘Suits, formal wear and separate pieces bring vibrant colors and striking patterns to modern clothing, whether at work or after hours. Creative dexterity in designs and materials gives a purposeful and wearable feel to every event in any environment. Holland‘S flagship collection has been available across America in thousands of specialty stores since 2004, generating millions of dollars annually.
“The reaction to my Tayion line has been phenomenal “, Holland noted. “When I decided to launch my own brand over 20 years ago, I created pieces that filled a fashion void in the market and these personalized pieces resonated with people who wanted to stand out. When the product arrived in specialty stores the reception was just electric, so this move to Macy’s‘s and men‘s Wearhouse is the next logical step in the evolution of the brand and we‘I have proven that there is definitely a market for it. “
The wheels were set in motion in 2003 when Holland attended the Las Vegas Magic Show, the nation’s largest apparel show. He had the smallest stand available, a ten by ten foot square with a 12-piece construction from his own closet. With a few helpers handing out a homemade flyer, it was quickly inundated with shop buyers from across the country pledging to place orders.
“The Magic Show is where all the moving parts of the clothing industry meet in one place at the same time “, Holland noted. “The manufacturers are there, the designers, the celebrities who launch their lines, as well as the suppliers. Anyone involved in the industry is there. “
Holland‘The current distribution is also increasing. Less than a year after its launch at Men‘s Wearhouse, it has doubled the number of stores to 50. Likewise, the Tayion collection will be available as a custom costume program in Men’s 630.‘s Wearhouse locations. Plans are also underway to expand clothing options to include shirts and ties.
“The bespoke costume program will begin in spring 2022, ”said Holland. “It‘s very exciting to operate at this level of volume and distribution, as it‘is completely new to me. This brings me back to the beginning where I served in United States Marine Corps and I have traveled the world designing custom parts for myself. After I graduated in education, I taught history in high school. Then I took the risk, stepped out of my comfort zone and started Tayion. “
Holland‘his mantra revolves around his comfort zone.
“There is no growth in the comfort zone and no comfort in the growth zone, ”he said. “I try to find ways to get out of my comfort zone each day so that I can grow taller each day. I want to adapt, adjust and overcome obstacles. “
Set modest goals for 2022, Holland plans to achieve sales of $ 8 million for the Tayion collection and $ 5 million for the T-Fusion line. T-Fusion will receive a new look with a relaunch coming this spring.
“From the trends that I‘ve seen, retailers are looking for more diverse brands, both in terms of designs and fabrics ”, Holland noted. “I‘I’ve traveled the world as a Marine, as the best sales rep for Pfizer selling that ubiquitous little blue pill, and as a designer looking for my next inspiration. Tayion is an extension of my life experiences and is fast becoming a global brand, we‘I will continue to introduce it to more markets. “
T-Fusion, created in 2006, offers a price from $ 250–$ 300 and has been sold in over 2,500 specialty stores nationwide, including K&G stores. The relaunch will serve as a marketing and advertising campaign focused on fresh and innovative design lines created with the fashion-conscious consumer in mind.
“Today‘environment, there is certainly a need for a diverse perspective “, Holland noted. “The Tayion collection brings that voice and perspective to the conscious consumer looking to align their money with their fashion aspirations as well as their core values. “
For more information on where to buy the Tayion and T-Fusion collections, please visit www.tayion.com,
www.macys.com and www.menswearhouse.com and follow us on Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/tayionfashionsuits/ and Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/TayionFashionSuits.
Press contact:
Todd schuetz e: [email protected], 619-971-1834
Stacey Barker e: [email protected], 323-833-8358
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-tayion-collection-expands-stylish-suiting-to-macys-and-mens-wearhouse-stores-nationwide-for-fall-2021-301357131.html
SOURCE Tayion Collection
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tayion-collection-expands-stylish-suiting-164300114.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]