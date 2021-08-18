21 Fall Fashion Items Under $ 30 You Can Only Buy From Amazon





Whatever your style, every fall wardrobe needs a few basic pieces to mix, match and layer throughout the season. It could be a comfortable solid color sweater, a pair of tight fitting dark jeans, versatile loafers, or even a new hat and scarf. Fortunately, Amazon has all the fall fashion items you need at affordable prices.

You can wear a simple cardigan with jeans and a t-shirt for weekend runs, a work dress for a day at the office, or a skirt and blouse for a night out. Amazon buyers are particularly fond of the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan. It’s made from a blend of cotton, modal and polyester and features subtle side slits. You can choose from 18 colors and patterns and sizes XS to XXL.

“I’m looking for this sweater all the time,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s just a simple open front cardigan, but it’s light and soft and looks polished over a plain tee or tank top. It’s perfect to pull on when you just need something to cover up. with bare arms, especially in an office where the air conditioning is set to ‘arctic blast’. “

Buy it! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater, $ 19.90; amazon.com

Another everyday fashion staple, the Amazon Essentials Loafers are available in 12 colors and patterns, including black, gold and leopard print. Pointed Toe Loafers are made from a soft faux leather with memory foam padded insoles and a lightweight heel. According to Amazon buyers, they are “incredibly comfortable and require no break-in time.”

Buy it! Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat, $ 23.90; amazon.com

“Omg this scarf is so amazing,” said one customer. “So soft, no itching at all on my neck. Beautiful pattern and reversible! Perfect weight and length. So happy with that!”

Buy it! Daily Ritual Animal Print Fuzzy Knit Scarf, $ 17.40 (orig. $ 23.23); amazon.com

Before fall officially arrives next month, stock up on these affordable Amazon exclusive fashion essentials. You will thank yourself next season when your wardrobe is already filled with trendy clothes, shoes and accessories.

