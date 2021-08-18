Kourtney Kardashian Goes Romantic in a Silky Yellow Dress and Black Ankle Boots with Travis Barker





Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are couple goals and beyond. the Blink-182 musician shared a cute snap with his other half on Instagram today, lifting the founder of Poosh for a kiss in front of a mega private jet. For their day of travel, Barker stayed comfortable in a cut-out tee, jeans and high-top sneakers while Kourtney opted for a silky yellow dress and black point-toe ankle boots. More New Shoes Slip-on dresses, like low-rise jeans and bandana tops, made a triumphant return from the late 1990s and early 1990s; the effortlessly chic silhouette is already preferred this year by Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and other high profile stars and was a go-to choice for Longoria herself both back and forth in the day. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star herself recently debuted a new hairstyle, cutting her long locks for a shorter bob style. Kourtney posted the new do on Instagram on Sunday as she posed in a black sports bra and Mastermind stockings. The post earned the media personality a mix of supporting comments, including one from Barker himself who simply said: You are perfect. As for Kourtney herself, today’s stylish boots are just one of the many chic designs in the tv personality shoe collection; her dressier ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, from the Kanye Wests Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, Kourtney also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and New Balance for her relaxed style. Beyond fashion, the media mogul also started his own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to buy and a mix of stories online. The story continues Customize Kourtney Kardashian’s style in these pieces inspired by her look. Credit: Courtesy of Intermix Courtesy of Intermix Buy now: Nili Lotan midi dress, $ 395. Credit: Courtesy of Saks Courtesy of Saks Buy now: Magali protection boat, $ 238. Credit: Courtesy of DSW Courtesy of DSW Buy now: Marc Fisher Glorena ankle boot, $ 100. Browse the gallery to find out more Kourtney Kardashian’s risk-taking style over the years. Launch gallery: Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoe styles The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

