Clothes Torn, Thrown In The Air: Pakistani TikToker Says She Was Attacked By Crowds On I Day | World news





Pakistani woman, who regularly shares and creates videos on the TikTok app, has now claimed she was “attacked” by hundreds in Lahore while filming a video on Pakistan’s Independence Day last Saturday. Citing local media reports, the PTI news agency reported that Pakistani TikToker filed an FIR in this regard, where she complained that people tore her clothes during the chaos and continued to throw her away. in the air as she and her companions tried to escape the crowds. She also claimed that her ring and earrings were “forcibly taken” by unidentified people in the crowd, while the cell phone and identity card of one of her companions, as well as a sum of about 15,000 PKR, were also “snatched”. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with netizens seeking to identify the men spotted in the video and calling for legal action against them. For their part, Lahore police have filed a complaint against hundreds of unidentified people for assaulting and robbing the TikToker woman. The incident took place in the Grand Iqbal Park area of ​​Lahore on Independence Day, according to the First Information Report (FIR) recorded at Lorry Adda Police Station in the city. According to the complaint, TikToker and six of his companions were filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, marked as the country’s independence day, when around 300 to 400 people “attacked” them. “The crowd was huge and people were climbing over the compound and coming towards us,” the woman wrote in her complaint to the police station. “People were pushing and pulling me to the point of tearing my clothes.” She added that although several people were trying to help her escape the crowd, the crowd was “too big” and they kept throwing her into the air. “The unidentified people attacked us violently,” added the complainant in her complaint. Meanwhile, Lahore DIG (Operations) Sajid Kiywani ordered Police Commissioner (SP) to initiate “immediate legal proceedings” against the suspects involved in the incident, according to a Dawn newspaper article. The TikTok app, which is very popular in Pakistan with over 39 million downloads, has been banned and restored several times in the country following accusations that the platform spreads “immorality” and “obscenity” .

