Pantsuits, rain coats, pajama looks and lots of colors bring trends





COPENHAGEN, DENMARK- Over the years since its inception, the organizers of Copenhagen Fashion Week have … [+] has positioned the capital of Denmark as the epicenter of Nordic fashion. The trends in women’s pantsuits, pajama looks and rain coats were the most notable.

Photo credit: Copenhagen Fashion Week

In the heart of Northern Europe is a fashion week that has caught the attention of fashion connoisseurs around the world. Scandinavia hasn’t always been the first place that comes to mind to be at the forefront of fashion, but Copenhagen has been leading the way with its Fashion Week for a few years now, as the top talent in the region are quickly making a name for themselves on the world stage. Organized every two years, Copenhagen Fashion Week, also known as CPHFW, takes place in January, extending annually into February and August. Over the years since its inception, the organizers have positioned the capital of Denmark as the epicenter of Nordic fashion, while building a strong platform for the region focused on sustainability, appointing CEO Cecilie Thorsmark as a leader and visionary. COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – Danish designer Mark Kenly Domino Tan, who obtained a foundation by designing for Dior, … [+] Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen created waterproof trench coats for CPHFW SS22.

Photo credit: Mark Kenly Domino Tan

Most recently, CPHFW hosted its Spring / Summer 2022 shows with a mix of in-person and digital shows filled with twenty-five physical activations and thirteen digital premieres. SS22 has been nothing short of an extraordinary season, thanks to brands, lounges, guests and viewers who tune in from around the world to watch the parades live on our streets, Thorsmark notes in a statement. . < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Several shows unveiled their collections in outdoor spaces, in line with CPHFW’s commitment to sustainable fashion. Saks potts held their show in the former house of Arne Jacobsens, Henrik vibskov performed their show in a former balloon hangar, and Ganni held their show in a unique location in Denmark’s snowy winters, on the artificial ski slope at CopenHill. COPENHAGEN, DENMARK- Danish designer Stine Goya, known for her 70s silk pantsuits, created a light … [+] spring color palette for its SS22 collection (left). Brgger, a London-based luxury clothing brand by Danish designer Julie Brgger, who created pastel-colored looks like the double-breasted pantsuit on the (right), which exudes feminine strength.

Photo credit: Stine Goya /

Salon trends show a strong penchant for pantsuits for women. Stine Goya, a Danish designer known for perfecting the silk pantsuit of the 70s made a big impression with her collection of spring-colored looks. Rodebjer amazed to create a pink and cream plaid pantsuit. COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – Danish designer Stine Goya creates pajama looks for her SS22 collection.

Photo credit: Stine Goya

CPHFW has proven that the trench is not going anywhere. And another trend of khaki trench coats and rain jackets in various cuts was not lacking on the parades, from Mark Kenly Domino Tan to raincoats with their colorful outerwear for the spring rain. Pajama pieces also made up a large part of the collections. Oranges and blues are color palettes that have been seen throughout the collection all the time. Becoming widely recognized as one of the premier cities of fashion, Copenhagen and the Scandinavian region, along with its creative designers, will continue to garner the attention of the fashion industry for years to come.

