Texas school district uses dress code to circumvent governors’ ban on mask mandates





A Texas school district is using a change in its dress code to try to circumvent Gov. Greg Abbotts’ executive order banning mask warrants in public schools. In an emergency board meeting on Tuesday night, Paris ISD, a district of 3,800 students located 100 miles northeast of Dallas, changed its employee and student manuals, adding masks in part of the school dress code to treat health problems in light of [the] pandemic. The council believes the dress code can be used to alleviate communicable health concerns, and has therefore changed the PISD dress code to protect our students and employees, the district said in a press release. The governor of Texas does not have the power to usurp the exclusive power and duty of the board of trustees to govern and oversee the management of public schools in the district. Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting public entities, including school districts, from requiring the use of masks. But as COVID-19 cases increase amid the more contagious delta variant, school leaders are questioning the order. Texas health officials on Tuesday reported more than 24,000 new cases, with more than 12,000 current hospitalizations related to the virus. Disability Rights Texas filed the first federal lawsuit against the order on Tuesday, alleging it endangered students with disabilities. Meanwhile, the order is being challenged in Texas courts. On Tuesday evening, the Fort Worth ISD voted to join a lawsuit with other school districts to allow them to monitor the implementation of a mask warrant. Officials in Dallas and Bexar counties attempted to implement a mask warrant, but this was halted by a temporary restraining order issued by the Texas Supreme Court. However, another temporary restraining order issued Sunday by a Travis County judge appears to give districts more leeway to make their own decision on a mask warrant. Paris ISD officials maintain that nothing in the Abbotts ordinance addresses the wide latitude given to administrators in the Texas Education Code, specifically chapter 11, which sets out the rules for local governance of school districts. Nothing in Governors Executive Order 38 indicates that it suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and as a result, the board elected to change its dress code in accordance with its statutory authority, the district statement says. . Paris joins a handful of districts across Texas moving forward with mask warrants, despite objections and lawsuits from state attorney general Ken Paxton. In Dallas County, CIOs in Dallas and Richardson have upheld mask requirements. According to The Paris News Klark Byrd, after a meeting of more than an hour, the directors approved the decision by a vote of 5-1. The move would be temporary, with the board reviewing dress code changes each month. Eva-Marie Ayala contributed to this report. The DMN Education Lab deepens coverage and conversation on pressing education issues critical to the future of North Texas. The DMN Education Lab is a community-funded journalism initiative, with support from The Beck Group, Bobby and Lottye Lyle, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Dallas Regional Chamber, Deedie Rose, The Meadows Foundation, Solutions Journalism Network , Southern Methodist University and Todd A. Williams Family Foundation. The Dallas Morning News retains full editorial control over Education Labs journalism.

