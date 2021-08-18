Pak woman TikTokers clothes torn, thrown in the air by the hundreds on I-Day; FIR filed: The Tribune India





Lahore, August 17 A woman from TikToker in Pakistan claimed that her clothes were torn and that she was thrown into the air by hundreds of people who also assaulted her on Independence Day here, have media reported on Tuesday. The complainant, in the First Information Report (FIR) filed at Lorry Adda Police Station, said that she and her six companions were filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day on Saturday when about 300 to 400 people “attacked” them, the Dawn newspaper reported. She and her companions went to great lengths to escape the crowds, but to no avail. “The crowd was huge and people were climbing the compound and coming towards us. People were pushing and pulling me to the point of tearing my clothes. Several people tried to help me but the crowd was too big and they kept throwing me in the air, ”she said, adding that her companions had also been assaulted. Lahore Police on Tuesday filed a complaint against hundreds of unidentified people for assaulting and robbing woman TikToker and her companions at the city’s Grand Iqbal Park on Independence Day. His ring and earrings were “taken by force”, the cell phone of one of his companions, his identity card and Rs 15,000 were torn off, according to the report. “The unidentified people attacked us violently,” added the complainant. Lahore DIG Operations Sajid Kiyani ordered the Police Commissioner (SP) to initiate “immediate legal proceedings” against the suspects involved in the incident. Those who “have violated the honor of women and harassed them will be subject to the law,” he said. A video of the incident went viral on social media with citizens expressing their anger at the actions of the men in the video. The popular Chinese short video app has been repeatedly banned in Pakistan for allegedly allowing “inappropriate content” on its platform. PTI

