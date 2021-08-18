Dress in White event to benefit children’s literacy and honor local contributors

CONROE, TX It’s time for the annual Dress White Linen Party hosted by Childrens Books on Wheels (CBOW). Although it started many years ago as a theme for the rich and powerful to raise money for charity, the Dress White event is hopeful that anyone with a passion for literacy will attend the event. . Students who have access to books to read every day will perform better on reading and writing tests than students who cannot read, with increased chances of success in their lives.

The 6th Annual CBOW Dress White Linen Party will have live music from Ray Parsees Allstars Review with Leslie Lugo and Thomas Songbird Dickerson on Saturday, August 28 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Sleepy Hollow Multipurpose Building, 9845 Sleepy Hollow Road in Tamina. A $ 35 donation helps fund literacy programs across the county with CBOW Mobile Literacy Services. Funding for the Dress White Linen Party will help children access literacy and the costs of running the CBOW Afterschool program on weekdays for 40 school-aged children from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

This is our mid-year effort to support mobile literacy programs for children in our communities. Since CBOW serves the entire county, funding is badly needed. The people of Montgomery County have a big heart, ”said Rita Wiltz.

Rita Wiltz, Founder and Executive Director of CBOW, created the mobile nonprofit organization in 2004 to bring reading to children in all walks of life, where they live, who may not have access to books. Seventy-five percent of the population served by CBOW is at or below the poverty line. Wiltz and his team travel to community events, churches, businesses and other non-profit organizations in the North, South, East and West counties. The YMCA extracurricular site is hosted by CBOW with Summer Reading Projects to donate books to children and their families at no cost. Each year, around 5,000 books are distributed.

Publicity

The 6th Annual Dress White Party is proud to announce two couples who have given a lot to CBOW. This year’s winners are Eric and Dr Courtney Banks, along with Roger and Natalie Goertz.

As constant sponsors of CBOW, the board and I wanted to honor these couples for their donations and time spent supporting literacy projects in our rural community, Wiltz said. Our unique annual White Dress for a Cause Party will help us continue to provide outreach services through our three streams: education, financial literacy and health literacy.

Courtney Swisher Banks received her doctorate. in School Psychology from Texas A&M University, specializing in prevention sciences. She is an Assistant Professor of School Psychology and a Chartered Psychologist at Sam Houston State University. She focuses on research involving home and school engagement in K-12 schools, parental educational socialization and behavioral engagement, and examining the ecological factors that influence bullying.

Publicity

Dr Banks has been married to her husband Eric for 11 years and the two have three wonderful children: Camille, 8, EJ 6, and Cydni who is 3 months old.

Eric Banks has been in the education field for 13 years and currently serves as a gifted and talented educational coach for Conroe ISD. Previously, he was an elementary and middle school teacher, K-8 education coach, and STEM education specialist in the independent school districts of Lancaster, Cedar Hill, Bryan and Dallas respectively. Prior to working at Conroe ISD he was an ESC Course Studies Specialist in Region 6. Eric received a BS from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

Dr Banks and her husband have been CBOW volunteers for many years. Both are dedicated to educating and mentoring the children in the after-school program. Dr Banks is part of CBOW’s Mothers and Daughters Leadership Development Team. She also volunteered for Project Camp Noah in Tamina as a mental health specialist for the 45 children who attended.

Working with children’s books on wheels continues to be extremely rewarding, said Dr Banks. I am able to support the youth and adults in the community who instantly become members of the extended family. Rita Wiltz is such a blessing to the community, and I appreciate all of the initiatives CBOW provides to promote well-being and the best of oneself.

Publicity

Natalie and Roger Goertz are a dynamic duo of longtime champions of literacy initiatives in Montgomery County. Taking the position of Executive Vice President of Mr. Rooter in September 2014 with her husband Roger (President), Natalie quickly introduced herself as the Mrs. to Mr. at Mr. Rooter Plumbing and took the industry by storm. plumbing. After receiving several offers from banks to be part of their cash management team, Natalie joined Guaranty Bank & Trust in March as Senior Vice President in a dual role of Head of Cash Management and Head of Development community.

Roger Goertz held positions with the company until June 2003 when he acquired an existing M. Rooter plumbing franchise in August 2003. It started with 4 service vehicles and Roger developed the company up to a fleet of 16 vehicles in 16 years. He sold the business on August 1. I have been president of five companies in my last 50 years of business experience, plus a small business owner and entrepreneur for 16 years!

Over a handful of years ago, we started donating a dozen hams and turkeys to Childrens Books on Wheels on Thanksgiving week for CBOW customers, said Natalie Goertz. The turkey donation continued with further donations of high quality furniture, a fridge / freezer and endless men’s and women’s clothing for men and women.

Publicity

One of the reasons Roger and Natalie Goertz chose to get involved with Childrens Books on Wheels is that they believe their customer base is an underserved population in the community.

Childrens Books on Wheels doesn’t just bridge the literacy gap by providing free books to underserved children in the Montgomery County area. They have expanded their services to support other nonprofits by offering struggling families a variety of free services, such as after-school programs, financial literacy, and government assistance. Their efforts spoke to our hearts and that is why we wanted to get involved.

The Sleepy Hollow Multi-Purpose Building is the venue for the Dress White event located at 9845 Sleepy Hollow Road in Conroe (Tamina) 77385. Dancing, music and sweet bites will be provided with every $ 35 donation. The sponsors to date are HEB and Party City. Sponsorships are available at several levels starting at $ 750. For tickets, contact Rita Wiltz at (281) 844-7596 or [email protected] Donations can be mailed to 330 Rayford Road, # 201, Spring, Texas 77385.

Celebrate for a cause and WEAR WHITE. No formal attire required!

Publicity

The mission of Childrens Books on Wheels is to promote literacy by providing books and educational literature to K-12 children and their families. Other services provided by Childrens Books On Wheels include social service assistance in multiple languages ​​to unserved and underserved people. Free tax services all year round by IRS certified volunteers at 18 mobile tax sites at no cost to eligible individuals, including community resources and referral information. CBOW provides HIV-AIDS awareness materials, Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Awareness, Domestic Violence, and offers free courses on OSHA 30 and Confined Space Certifications. CBOW is proud to work with community leaders and organizations for the Roots of Change Alcohol Children’s Books on Wheels Coalition which will focus on underage drinking and driving and underage drinking. Learn more about children’s books on wheels by visiting their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cbow.childrensbooksonwheels.

Publicity



