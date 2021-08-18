Why we need to end the fashion fast

While you are reading this, a dump truck full of textile waste is taken to a landfill. Mountains of discarded old clothes are burned, releasing toxic fumes into the air.

Such images are shocking, but they show the importance of the slow fashion movement and the need to put an immediate end to fast fashion.

But what is slow fashion?

Slow fashion is the opposite of fast fashion; essentially, Slow fashion is the movement that promotes choosing clothes that are sourced, produced and distributed in a sustainable manner instead of going to the nearest department store and buying items that are mass produced and that will only last a long time. ‘a short season.

There are many reasons why fast fashion must stop; Let’s look at some of the most compelling.

1. Protect the planet

Of course, one of the most obvious reasons to join the slow fashion movement is to help promote products and policies that protect our earth.

Slow fashion isn’t just about using the right materials or the right slogans. Instead, it focuses on the sourcing, production and distribution of clothing and accessories: it examines every step of the fashionable item manufacturing process and maximizes environmental friendliness and sustainability. every step of the way.

This means that when you shop thinking in slow fashion, you can make a real difference in a number of different ways.

2. To save money

Slow fashion helps more than the planet: it also helps your wallet.

When shopping for durable clothing and accessories, it may seem like you’re spending more at first. While slow fashion pieces are generally a bit more expensive than a fast fashion alternative, it’s important to remember that these durable pieces are almost always made with more robust designs and much more durable materials.

That means you’ll get a lot of wear and tear from each piece, and the cost per wear drops dramatically when you consider all of the times you can rock a slow fashion outfit.

It helps to think of it as a sustainable business or investment practice: you put a little money up front, but you reap the benefits of savings and ease over time.

3. Help the local economy

An important way for slow fashion to achieve its ecological goals is to minimize the distance between the creator of a piece and the person who will ultimately wear it.

This means that slow fashion pieces are usually made by local designers, jewelers and tailors.

So when you choose sustainable clothing and accessories, you are also contributing to the local economy and helping people in your community.

4. Promote fair work

Another key principle of slow fashion is to ensure that those who produce the clothes and accessories work in fair and humane conditions.

Sweatshops and other brutal factory settings are categorically avoided by slow fashion designers and brands, helping to raise awareness of unfair working conditions while promoting practices that can make the fashion industry safer. and fairer for workers at every stage of the production process. .

When shopping for fashion, you can join this movement as well.

5. Keep a clear conscience

When choosing slow fashion pieces, you can feel good about your choices.

This is because you won’t have to wonder if the materials are ethically sourced, or if the producers were treated fairly, or if the vehicle that transported the clothes to your place of residence was spitting out dioxide. of carbon in the air.

Slow fashion takes all of these things into account, so you can enjoy your clothes and accessories without feeling guilty about how you found them.

6. Reduce waste

The main reason we need to end fast fashion is the immense amount of garbage it generates.

Fast fashion always prompts us to buy more and more clothes, which means a lot of our clothes go unworn: but that doesn’t stop us from buying clothes that are cheaper and readily available at fashion retailers. quick.

Thus, the fast fashion industry as a whole promotes waste and overconsumption.

Instead of embracing this ineffective culture, try to broaden your horizons by enjoy eco-friendly travel experiences or find other ways to spend time with friends that isn’t limited to shopping at the nearest fast fashion department store.

7. Protect animals

Many fast fashion products are made from materials that don’t prioritize animal rights.

This could mean that the parts are made directly from parts of the animal, or that they use materials that have been inhumanely tested on animals.

Slow fashion, on the other hand, always keeps animals in mind.

Of course, animal products are still sometimes used in slow fashion pieces, but they are still used in the most environmentally friendly and sustainable way.

8. To save water

As you can imagine, the whole progression of sourcing, producing and distributing fast fashion clothing and accessories requires a lot of water at every step.

Whether growing cotton and other textile materials on commercial farms or processing huge batches of identical chemically treated parts in a factory, a lot of water is wasted at every step.

Opting for slow mode parts instead can help save water and prevent excessive water wastage.

9. Reduce emissions

The fast fashion industry creates carbon dioxide emission in many ways, from factories that pollute the air and waterways to gas-guzzling airplanes and trucks that are used to ship clothing and accessories to retailers around the world.

And even after buying them, they still pose a pollution threat.

These fast fashion pieces are taking up closet space until we finally decide to throw them away.

And while we have the best intentions to recycle what we no longer wear, the truth is that these materials are actually burned or destroyed more often in ways that do more harm to the environment.

10. Feel better

While it can be nice to buy a new item of clothing every week or two, it is not sustainable.

Instead of that temporary high, you can feel even better for longer when you step away from fast fashion.

This lifestyle change can help you reduce the anxiety associated with constantly having to update your wardrobe, and it can give your conscience a rest since you know that all your pieces are sourced, produced and produced. distributed ethically.

All in all, switching to a slow fashion lifestyle can be a huge boost to your overall well-being.