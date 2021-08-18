Naval Academy presents Marine Corps blues football uniform





The Naval Academy made the interesting sartorial choice to make their very first exclusive USMC football uniform. According to the Naval Academy’s athletics page, the uniform was modeled after the iconic Dress Blue A uniform and shares symbolic elements of the service and officer badges. Imagine a devil dog at his dapperest, but instead of sweating through woolen trims at the Marine Corps ball, he rears up around the 50-yard line in cool netting and nylon. No, seriously, the football uniform mimics the dress of the blues down to the smallest detail. He draws parallels with white gloves, black crampons, red trims and royal blue pants, according to the Navy website. The ensemble worn by a Marine is the only uniform within the United States Army designated to include this red, white, and blue color scheme. Ooorahs and anchors and bands of blood galore The front of the helmet highlights the wild, throaty cry of the Marine, OORAH. The pants, of course, have the blood strip on them, which usually signifies promotion from Lance Corporal to Corporal. Marine’s demystified lore says the scarlet line is meant to commemorate the courage and fierce battles of the men who fought at the Battle of Chapultepec in September 1847. By providing us with your e-mail, you are signing up for the Early Bird Brief. Because, as we all know, the games against the Cadets at West Point are akin to a skirmish where 90 percent of naval officers and non-commissioned officers who fought were killed. But if you cringe when it happens, you certainly won’t like how it looks when it goes. The side of the helmet and shoulders feature the traditional insignia of the eagle, globe and anchor. But the piece de resistance is the back of the jersey, which, instead of a player name above the number, simply says, Semper Fi. Further, it begs the question: Are Sailors the same as Marines on the football field? We think some Marines might not like this statement. But perhaps channeling the energy of the Marine Corps throughout the season means Midshipmen will be able to weather last year’s embarrassing loss at West Point. So when will this homage to the first of the fight be worn, you will ask me? The Navy football team will wear the first USMC-themed uniform during their game against the Air Force on September 11, 2021, according to Navy Athletics. This date marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks and the start of the global war on terrorism. As we watch these rivals on the grill, we recognize the unity among the U.S. military branches and thank those who have dedicated themselves to serving our country. Always football.

