Fashion
You forgot the regular shirts, right?
As the menswear arrow compels irresistibly forward, we’ve reached a point where the coolest thing to wear is something we’ve always worn. Shirts are all the rage. Not necessarily strong print short sleeve shirts (although these maintain it) but what we used to call business shirts: shirts with cuffs and panels, buttons and collars. These adorn countless Spring / Summer 2021 collections and even serve as the basis for a set of exciting and esoteric new brands.
“I love wearing them and I always have”, says Charles Sébline, founder of shirtmaker Sébline. “They’re easy and accessible – shirts are so versatile you can dress up a high or low look with a shirt, wear the same shirt to get married or to go to the beach, with cropped jeans or a pinstripe suit. “
Sébline, from Yves Saint Laurent’s workshop and admits to an “addiction to stripes”, makes shirts with a sort of tumbled and riviera elegance. They are both scruffy and understated – the kind of thing one wears to take care of a Languedoc terrace barbecue – and at the same time the main sartorial event. Its collection includes a number of shapes, such as the half-placket pullover, full-length kaftan or chest pocket safari. And while it’s not exclusive to shirts, its shorts are cut from the same fabrics, in matching prints.
Sébline describes the shirt as ‘the antithesis of fast fashion’ and an ‘antidote to trends’, and while it may not echo the wording, it is the same spirit that drove British designer Luke Walker to create his brand, LEJ, six years ago. Like many men who experienced the sartorial arrogance of the early 2010s, he had spent years wearing quality clothing, appropriate shirts, shoes, etc. construction in softer clothing. So he did.
LEJ offers crisp pajamas, jeans and knits, but shirts are the heart of the brand. Crafted from silks, linens and breathable cottons, they typically feature chest pockets and point collars in the 1970s tradition, making for easy lightness. Many of Walker’s friends wear his shirts. “I think because of the manufacturing it becomes more open,” he explains. “I don’t use very heavy 13oz twills, I use 70g cotton voile in soft pinks, so it’s not necessarily super butch.”
Sébline and LEJ speak of a broader recklessness that gradually permeates men’s fashion. There was a suggestion that as the era of maximalism and logos – “streetwear” – wore off, there would be a return to classic menswear, and that’s almost true. But in reality, we ended up with a fusion of the two: labels like Husbands (Paris), Drake’s (London) and Bode and Aimé Leon Dore (New York), all of which demonstrate that there is a new eclecticism to the the way stylish men dress – and new elegance too. Currently, the shirt, in its many forms, sits at the center of a Venn diagram of cool.
Even the big fashion brands of the moment have found room for the shirt. Examples can be found in the latest collections from Gucci, Dior and Jacquemus. And even on more avant-garde labels – including Ludovic De Saint Sernin, Martine Rose, Craig Green – the humble shirt takes center stage. Good news, considering there’s every chance you might be wearing one right now.
Sources
2/ https://www.esquire.com/uk/style/a37327853/you-forgot-about-regular-shirts-didnt-you/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
