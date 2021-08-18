We have reached the peak exercise dress





Just being outside is a workout today, said Arianna Gaujean, 18, browsing the sales display at Awoke Vintage in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. It was a scorching July evening and Ms. Gaujean, a student at St. Francis College, wore a short black racerback dress, the perfect outfit, she said, to do just about anything under the hood. heat. In 35-and-under parlance, it was a sports dress, an all-in-one outfit that depending on your browsing habits can haunt your social feeds, with ads touting its comfort (stretch nylon and elastane!), its versatility. (built-in shorts!) and a universally flattering silhouette (who doesn’t feel right in an A-line dress?). One of the more popular versions was launched by Outdoor Voices, a sports brand, in 2018 and updated this year with pockets, elastic leg darts and adjustable shoulder straps. Several other companies, including Reformation, Nike, Girlfriend Collective and Halara (a label apparently built around the garment), sell their own takes, most of which are marketed aggressively on Instagram and TikTok.

Compared to last year, sales of sportswear almost doubled, according to data from the NPD Group, a market research company. In turn, the exercise outfit, for those who are willing to notice it, has become something like the Amazon coat: a quietly ubiquitous cultural object.

Indeed, over a period of two weeks in mid-July, not a day went by that this journalist had not spotted one. Dresses were everywhere: on the dance floor at a night out on the rooftop of Chinatown, at the laundromat in Greenpoint, while cruising the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Pre-pandemic, I wouldn’t necessarily have had the dress. But now it was like sports all the time, it’s more acceptable to always wear that, said Amanda Hayes, 27, who works in marketing, while wearing a lavender Outdoor Voices dress during a picnic. picnic in Washington Square Park. A growing sense of boredom induced by sweatpants may be partly responsible for the sales. People are tired of wearing only sweatshirts and leggings, said Jaehee Jung, a fashion psychologist and professor at the University of Delaware, adding that boredom tends to drive many consumer trends. Ease and versatility are also key selling points. I love the simplicity of a dress, only having to think of one piece of clothing, said Michaela Brew, 25, who lives in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood and works in real estate banking. I love how easy it is to just slip on.

People also want to be able to dress for any event, all in one. Several times I dressed in my sportswear and went to study, then found myself dragged into a Spikeball game, said Zoee DCosta, 24, a medical student at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. It’s nice to be able to combine things that make me look and feel good with being functional. Several people were reluctant to wear the dress for a full exercise. I don’t really wear it for practice playing sports, said Brianne Sabino, 27, who works in the media and picnic with Ms Hayes. I wouldn’t go running in that dress. I wish there was a bra-like look, even just a shelf, maybe with removable cups as this offers no support and therefore makes it difficult to exercise without a sports bra , said Ms Brew, owner of Outdoor Voices dresses. I also wish there was a flap or some sort of fastening for the shorts so you don’t have to take the whole dress off when going to the bathroom. It’s trying to be a workout wear, but it’s like that dirty little secret that people don’t really work in, said Christina Nastos, who lives in Chelsea and is an account manager for Peerless Clothing, 24. years. Well, maybe not everyone. Sarah Moser, 35, who lives in Sunnyside, Queens and works in human resources, wore a navy Outdoor Voices sports dress on Train 7 as she recently drove to a race. They are my favorite running outfit during the warmer months, she said. She bought her first before a half marathon. Now Mrs. Moser has them in a dozen colors and patterns.

She’s not the only one who has so many of the same dress. On Reddit, a user job a photo from their sportswear collection, which included around 20 different colors and patterns. Ms. Brew and Ms. Gaujean each have three. And while most of the people spotted in these dresses tend to be Gen Z and Millennials, the marketing of these dresses emphasizes that they are for everyone. In one TIC Tac sponsored post for the Halaras dress, for example, an elderly woman says the dress makes her feel 30 years younger. The impact of social media is undeniable for fashion companies and style trends, said Dr Jung. It’s like everyone is watching something at the same time anywhere and anytime. I think part of the appeal is also seeing the influencers in them make them look great, said Ms Gaujean, who first discovered the garment on social media. I’d be lying if I didn’t say seeing them on others via TikTok or Instagram wasn’t the biggest push to buy one. That’s not to say that everyone was completely happy with the fit of these dresses. Molly Kipnis, 27, a social media marketing executive who lives in Chicago, really wanted an athletic outfit, but couldn’t immediately find one that suited her. I went to Outdoor Voices for the third time to try on this exercise dress that everyone wore, and for the third time it just didn’t fit me, she said.

In an act of service, Ms Kipnis ordered all versions of the dress she could find and then reviewed them on Instagram. She found the Girlfriend Collectives dress to be the best for her. The material was really nice, compared to the others I’ve tried, and I thought the size was very inclusive. It was also ethical in origin, compared to other brands. All scruples aside, the dress was a hit this season. Summer dress, Ms. Brew said. I was walking by my apartment the other day and, I’m not kidding, 50% of the women I saw were wearing sportswear.

