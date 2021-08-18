Senegalese disguises himself as a girlfriend to take an exam for him: La Tribune India





Tribune Web Office

Chandigarh August 18 In a bizarre incident, a man disguised himself as a girlfriend to take her exams because she feared she would not pass. The man from Senegal reportedly managed to pull it off at first, but was later arrested and handed over to the police. Khadim Mboup, a 22-year-old student at Gaston Berger University, took care to dress up as a woman, complete with makeup, headscarf, bra and even earrings, Ladbible reported. Mboup’s plan to help his lover worked strangely – he managed to sneak in for three consecutive days on behalf of his girlfriend Gangue Dioum, who was supposed to take her high school leaving exams. But things took a turn for the worse on day four when a supervisor noticed something in his appearance. After her arrest, Mboup implicated his 19-year-old girlfriend and led the police to a lodge where they awaited her return from the exam, iHarare reported. The lovebirds were charged with cheating and forgery and exam fraud. According to Pulse News, if the couple are convicted, they will be banned from taking national exams for five years and will be deprived of any diploma. The couple can also be jailed for up to five years, the report added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/world/senegal-man-dresses-up-as-girlfriend-to-take-exam-in-her-place-298931 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos