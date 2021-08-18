11 ways to rock puff sleeves





Remember when we all swore to wear prom dresses at the supermarket when the pandemic restrictions were lifted?

Can I interest you in any of these over-the-top delicacies? Delicate but voluminous, with puffed sleeves, light puffs and modest square collars; I like to call them fairytale dresses redefined. Pair yours with Nike Air Jordan sneakers or Gucci boots and consider yourself a style queen. Note: Prince Charming and Tiara sold separately. If you need to increase your fashion credentials, we have eleven references below. Have the look: The Baby gingham puff dress, Selkie, 244.95 The Baby gingham puff dress, Selkie, 244.95 The Outnet, was 191, now 79 The Made in Tomboy Claire balloon-sleeve denim shirt dress, The Outnet, was 191; now 79 & other stories, 79 Buttoned midi dress with ruffles, & Other Stories, 79 Net-a-Porter, was 211, now 107.50 The Ganni leopard-print organic cotton-poplin midi dress, Net-a-Porter, was 211; now 107.50 Off-the-shoulder midi dress in floral print, COS, 89 Off-the-shoulder midi dress in floral print, COS, 89 Scotch & Soda, was 139.95, now 69.98 The voluminous printed organic cotton dress, Scotch & Soda, was $ 139.95; now 69.98 COS, 89 Off-the-shoulder midi dress in floral print, COS, 89 Selkie, 229.95 Royal Puff Buttercream Gingham Dress, Selkie, 229.95 Alice and Olivia, 490 Rowen square neck midi dress, Alice & Olivia, 490 Fashion Match, 290 Self-Portrait Puff-Sleeve Plaid Taffeta Mini Dress, Matches Fashion, 290 Selkie, 212.95 Nirvana Day Dress, Selkie, 212.95 Style Notes: Frilly sleeves offset with monk caged sandals or colorful Birkenstocks.

Exercise volume control with the stripped down grooming of a halfway bun or choppy bob and barely present makeup.

Fabric bottlenecks require a less is more approach to accessories. Think: large sleeves = simple bag and minimalist jewelry.

Straighter silhouettes allow for belt options and more opportunities to create new shapes.

