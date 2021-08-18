You learn situational awareness the first time a man exposes himself to you in public

Every day is a school day. Until Independent TD Matt Shanahan of Waterford tweeted about the importance of situational awareness, I had never heard of the phrase. Thank you very much, Mr. Shanahan. Once you stop learning, you start to die, apparently said Einstein.

Matt Shanahan used the phrase situational awareness in response to the following tweet from Claire McGing. I had a terrifying experience at Blackrock Park today. I don’t know what would have happened if a woman hadn’t come by with her dogs. I called the guard to alert them and they were so nice but [it] angers me so much that a woman cannot walk in a public space without being harassed.

There was a premonitory element in Matt Shanahans’ tweet who, as many pointed out, was not very aware of the situation. For women and girls around the world, situational awareness is vital

A lot of people responded to Claire McGing in the sense of So sorry to hear that, Claire and it’s awful. Matt Shanahans’ tweet started off the same: Sorry to hear that, Claire. He continued, I often see girls walking alone at night on the phone in places where I wouldn’t want my 15 stone torn nephew to be aware of the situation. [is] vital and must also be taught. Sorry to hear that this happened in what should be a safe space, not all men are monsters!

Leaving aside the fact that Claire had this experience during the day rather than at night, and also setting aside the fact that she had at no time suggested that all men were monsters, Matts tweeted who, like many pointed out, was not himself very aware of the situation. contained a premonitory element. For women and girls, situational awareness is indeed vital.

Every day is a school day, so thinking of Matts’ tweet, I Google Google for Situational Awareness. There was a good definition of it on the Internet. Be aware of what is going on around you in terms of where you are … and if someone or something around you is a threat to your health and safety.

This confirmed my suspicion that I was, like most women and girls, already an expert in situational awareness. Matt suggested that he should be taught. The truth is, women and girls don’t need to learn situational awareness. It would be like teaching fish to swim or rabbits to jump. Situational Awareness is our default mode, and we learn it fast at the Situational Awareness University, also known as Women and Girls Daily Lives.

At the University of Situational Awareness, core modules include: the first time you are followed by a man; the first time a man shows his genitals to you in public; and the first time you’re curled up in a nightclub or on public transport

At the University of Situational Awareness, that is, existing in the world as a woman or a girl, the core modules include: the first time you are followed by a man; the first time a man shows his genitals to you in public; and the first time you get groped in a nightclub or on public transport. Additional learning occurs during compulsory courses. when a man tells you that your body is not attractive enough; or when a man tells you that your body is too attractive.

Every day is a school day. According to a recent newspaper article, at a school in Co Tipperary in December 2019, students saw an anti-abortion video from the Life Network in Texas. It broke down in tears from sixth graders at the Catholic school who watched him. According to the report, the video contained various claims, including that women who abort are at high risk of developing breast cancer and that the scalp of the aborted baby can be used to correct baldness.

A complaint was filed with the Teaching Council, but the investigation ended in June this year with a final ruling that it did not warrant a full disciplinary investigation. You might think girls might take a break from school to be unaware of the situation, but no. There are no breaks.

Every day is truly a school day. A friend learned a new word, incel, after the recent mass shooting in Plymouth by Jake Davison, whose videos online contained references to the heinous online movement. I had known the word for a few years, reading articles and interviewing Laura Bates, the author of a book called Men Who Hate Women, for which she researched incel culture. In case you don’t know what an incel is, it means unintentional bachelor.

In Afghanistan right now, women and girls are aware of the situation that the Taliban, the regime of bearded men that has taken control of the country, hates women and girls.

Bates describes incels as men not having sex and wanting to have it. They see women as completely commodified and dehumanized sex objects that are there only for male sexual pleasure. And they accuse women of not having sex. According to reports, the incel community numbers around 10,000 in the UK, with hundreds of thousands more around the world.

Every day is a school day. Knowing the situation is really important. Vital. Especially if you are a woman or a girl. Morning, noon or evening. In total darkness or in broad daylight. In a park or in your own home. For example, in Afghanistan right now, women and girls are aware of the situation that the Taliban, the regime of bearded men that has taken control of the country, hates women and girls. Women and girls in Afghanistan fear that they will not be allowed to leave their homes, return to work, or attend school and university. Fear of sexual slavery. Fear of being murdered. Scared.

From Kabul to Tipperary, women and girls could write a really long situational awareness book. Thanks, Matt Shanahan, for the reminder. Matt has since apologized for any breaches caused by his tweet. Maybe he and the many others who seem to think it’s more important to tell women and girls to be aware of the situation than to tell men and boys and bearded bullies to stop abusing and harassing women and girls, might have learned something from that too. .

After all, every day is a school day.

[email protected]