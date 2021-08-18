Fashion
U.S. Air Force Releases Uniform and Dress Improvements, Appearance Changes for Members
Reviews conducted as part of the 2020 Air Force Uniform Board
(US AIR FORCE) Further dress and appearance updates will be released soon following feedback, Airmen testing, and reviews conducted as part of the 2020 Air Force Uniform Board.
We remain committed to maintaining an iterative approach with our dress and appearance standards, said Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and air force. services.
During this most recent review, we approved several updates fully aligned with our Air Force standards and culture that maintain our focus on warfare while providing options to meet many of the needs of our Airmen. .
Air Force Uniform Council 2020 initiatives
Changes to the Uniform Council will take effect upon posting in Air Force Instruction 36-2903, Dress and Appearance of Air Force Personnel, which is expected to be released in early October 2021.
Below are examples of some of the changes to the updated AFI:
Men’s loose hair standards drop from 2 inches to 2.5 inches
Cosmetic tattooing on the scalp is allowed for men
Hair accessories size is increased from 1 inch to 2 inch for women
Hosiery is optional for women with any combination of the uniform
Transparent drill spacers are allowed
Wing commanders may allow the local wearing of approved OCP morale badges on Fridays or at special events
In addition, the board conducted a review of several policy elements that previously required specific behavior based on restrictions.
In some cases, the board has recommended removing restrictive language to empower commanders and airmen to understand and adopt appropriate behavior based on their situation and circumstances.
We trust our Airmen (NCOs) and commanders with incredible resources and significant responsibilities and we need to do it even more as we prepare for future conflicts, Kelly said.
We are also confident that they can understand what it takes and means to maintain standards without specifying the exact behavior in each situation.
Examples of directives deleted in the future AFI version:
When walking in uniform, members cannot use cell phones or drink water
Members cannot put their hands in their pockets when walking or standing in uniform
Specific details on the initiatives listed above, as well as additional changes, will be available upon publication of the AFI. In total, more than 30 Air Force Uniform Board recommendations have been approved for implementation in the field.
Additional improvements to uniform items
The following uniform item improvements have been made taking into account feedback from the field and several uniform fit tests. These items will be released for issuance and / or purchase as the design and development process is completed.
Blue shirt for men and blouse for women
The upgraded men’s blue shirt and women’s blouse will use a new stain, wrinkle and moisture resistant fabric with a herringbone weave in the current Air Force blue hue.
Improvements to men’s shirts include a tapered, elongated shirt body with a redesigned armhole and shoulder.
Improvements to the women’s tuck-in style blouse and semi-fitted blouse include an elongated shirt body, realigned buttons, redesigned armhole, and redesigned neckline and collar.
Additionally, the updated maternity blouse will feature a redesigned neckline and collar for improved fit and comfort. The back pleat of the previously designed blouse has been replaced with darts for better shape and fit.
It has realigned buttons and an elongated shirt body for accommodation through all quarters.
The upgraded men’s blue long-sleeved shirt is expected to be available in August 2021.
The men’s improved blue short-sleeved shirt and women’s tuck-in style blouse (long and short sleeve) are expected to be available by the end of October 2021.
The upgraded maternity blouse is expected to be available in October 2021 and the updated semi-formed fitted blouse is expected to be available in January 2022.
Improved Hot Weather Combat Uniform
The Hot Weather Enhanced Combat Uniform is a variation of the Operational Camouflage Pattern Uniform aimed at reducing fabric layers to be lighter, more breathable and quick-drying, providing more secure flame protection that does not melt or drip.
It was designed to improve performance, survivability, lethality and safety in extremely hot and humid environments. The improved Hot Weather Combat Uniform is expected to be available to Airmen in October 2021.
Extreme cold weather parka
Generation III Level 7 parkas, commonly referred to as Extremely Cold Weather Parkas, are expected to be available for personal purchase through AAFES online and in select AAFES stores this winter.
Previously, the parka was not available for personal purchase and was primarily distributed as clothing and organization gear at a northern tier or at basic locations in extremely cold weather.
Blue pants for men and blue pants for women
Improvements to the men’s blue pants include a pocket design adjustment to improve the fit of the pants and reduce additional changes.
The upgraded women’s blue pants include a redesigned, lower waistband, removal of front darts to create a flat front, and a cropped waistline to address fit issues.
Additionally, the pant legs will be cut straight as opposed to the previously tapered fit.
The updated pants and pants are expected to be available in May 2022.
Dress pants for women
The new women’s mess dress pants will provide Air Force women with an option in addition to the current mess dress skirt and men’s mess dress pants.
The pants will be a feminine version of the men’s mess pants with necessary design adjustments to accommodate feminine measurements. The pants can be worn with the current mess dress jacket.
Women’s dress pants are expected to be available in August 2022.
Physical training equipment
The modernized physical training equipment will feature a revised fit and look with updated materials and fabrics. The fabric features a gentle, quick-drying antimicrobial technology that helps control moisture and odor.
The jacket, pants and t-shirts for men and women will be available with new running and all-purpose shorts. Fitness equipment is expected to be available in October 2022 with a four-year transition period for mandatory wearing.
The Guardians of the Space Force will follow the above updates, except where specific Space Force guidance already exists. For example, per SPFGM2020-36-01, USSF personnel are not permitted to wear morale patches.
The Space Force held its first uniform board in March and is currently developing comprehensive service-specific grooming and uniform policies with a targeted release in late 2021.
