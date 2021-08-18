With a few small updates, this bride has made her mother’s dress her own





Left photo by Pamela Lepold Photography.

Long before she got engaged, says Katherine Estep, she liked the idea of ​​someday wearing her mother’s wedding dress. Her parents were married in September 1992 in Arlingtons Fort Myer Chapel, where her mother wore a satin dress with lace sleeves. As Katherine and her fiancé started planning their wedding in April 2019, she had the legacy of the 90s in mind. I tried a few [other] dresses for fun, but I didn’t see anything like it in living rooms, she says. I had to see if my mother’s dress could be this one. She and her mother made their way to Katherines’ grandmother’s house, where the dress had been stored, and the three women shared the wait. It fit us like a glove, and we just knew it had to be a sign, Katherine said. I remember looking at my grandma and we were both like, yeah, there it is. This is the dress. It was such a moving moment. Nonetheless, Katherine wanted some changes, so she asked the Tangs Alterations tailor to remove the sleeves and update the look. I couldn’t move my arms in the dress, but my mom was [nervous] about removing the sleeves. I also knew that my sister would one day try to wear the dress. The tailor solved the dilemma by removing the sleeves so that they could be added for another bride. I also bought my veil from Tangs to change things up, instead of wearing my mom’s’ 90s headband, Katherine laughs. On D-Day, she completed her look with another sentimental item: a ’90s-inspired beaded choker. It was the only accessory my mom told me she would have liked to wear to her wedding, says -she. Now this is one of my favorite jewelry. This article appeared in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian. Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with nearly five years of experience in digital content and SEO best practices. Previously, she was Senior Editorial Associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, Assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

