



Miss Supranational PH 2021 Dindi Pajares’ blue dress only took three days to finish “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication,” said designer Mark Bumgarner After his moment of style at the Miss Elegance from Miss Supranational 2021, Filipino beauty queen Dindi Pajares once again demonstrated her mastery of catwalk charm and podium balance with another exquisite creation from Filipino designer. Dindi Pajares wearing a blue dress by Marl Bumgarner During the competition’s preliminary competition, Dindi wowed crowds in Poland as she paraded in a blue number designed by Mark Bumgarner during her evening dress segment. Ethereal in every way, the dress is a leap from the usual pageant dresses and “soars above a sea of ​​pearls and sequins,” as the designer puts it. The blue silk taffeta dress features chic design elements such as a scalloped sweetheart neckline, a tasteful thigh-high slit and delicate floral details. Her drape and train work to Dindi’s advantage on the podium, enhancing her regal beauty with every step and turn. And believe it or not, the dress only took three days to finish! “Dindi, like all of the candidates competing in this COVID time, had so many challenges (time for example) to overcome,” said the designer. “But tonight, I think, she looked phenomenal.” We couldn’t agree more on this. The coronation night for the 12th Miss Supranational Pageant will take place on August 21, 2021 at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Scz, Poland.



