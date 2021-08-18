Strict dress code, denial of education and more: the lives of women under the previous Taliban regime

The Islamic Emirate does not want women to be victims, Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban Cultural Commission, said on Tuesday. Later, in his first statement after entering Kabul, Afghanistan, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said we will allow women to work and study. We have executives, of course. Women are going to be very active in society but within the framework of Islam.

But hours after such sketchy assurances, social media platforms were abuzz with videos showing different groups of women holding placards and protesting against the Taliban regime. In a pure show of courage, the clips show women shouting slogans and demanding equal rights while being surrounded by armed Taliban fighters.

The protests, although few in number so far, are not unwarranted, given that the previous Taliban regime between 1996 and 2001 was plagued with oppressions on women against the backdrop of a strong patriarchal system. By a biased interpretation of Sharia, Islamic law, the Taliban chose to limit the movements of women, the right to education and health care and went as far as public executions in case of deviation from the established rules.

In this August 10, 2021 file photo, an internally displaced woman in the northern provinces, who fled her home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, has her blood pressure taken after being a refugee in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan. Many Afghan women stay home because they are too terrified to venture into a new world ruled by the Taliban. (AP Photo / Rahmat Gul, file)

Here’s a look back at how women were treated by the Taliban during their five-year stay in Afghanistan.

Restricted access to health care

Under a strict ban on male-female contact, Taliban rule imposed segregation of patients and staff of both sexes in different hospitals. An American University Washington College of Law journal written by Stephanie Dubitsky in 1999 mentions how the health care crisis was affecting Afghan women.

Dubitsky wrote: The only medical facility where women were allowed contained only 35 patient beds. Clean water, electricity, oxygen, and surgical and diagnostic equipment were not available. or looking at women’s bodies. As a result of these same restrictions, male dentists suffered severe penalties, including beatings and imprisonment, for treating patients’ teeth and mouths.

Denial of education to women

Although the Taliban now say they are not opposed to educating women, in a 2002 report by the ILSA Journal of International & Comparative Law, titled The Invisible Women: The Taliban Oppression Of Women In Afghanistan, l The international association of law students said: Educational opportunities for women and girls came to an abrupt end when the Taliban took control of Kabul in 1996.

The report further added: There are a few schools and homeschools in rural areas of the country that operate secretly, providing limited educational opportunities for girls; however, they live in constant fear of being severely punished for disobeying Taliban law banning educational institutions for women. It is reported that a female teacher, who spoke out against Taliban laws and insisted that she continue to teach, was hit with the butt of a rifle and then killed after being shot in the head and killed. stomach. Her students, her husband and her daughter witnessed her death.

Internally displaced Afghan women in northern provinces, who have fled their homes due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, receive medical treatment in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday August 10 2021. The extremist group that once stoned women and restrained their every move is now back in power. (AP Photo / Rahmat Gul)

Restriction of movement

Under the Taliban, women always had to be accompanied by a male chaperone and were only allowed to board taxis with them. Any violation of this rule will result in blows.

The ILSA newspaper noted: This rule also presents another obstacle for women as a significant number of Afghan families are headed by widows, as male family members have been killed in action in the numerous civil conflicts in Afghanistan. Applying this harsh and irrational rule forces women to become even more isolated.

Dress code

Although Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Tuesday burqas are not compulsory and specified that only hijabs areThe fear among Afghan women is palpable as the memories of the beatings and public executions are still fresh in their minds.

During its previous reign, the Taliban reign had a dress code for women. The rule prohibited women from walking in the street without a burqa and if caught without a burqa, they would be subjected to beatings in the street.

Other oppressive rules

The ILSA newspaper notes one incident and says a woman was allegedly severely beaten for buying ice cream from a street vendor and eating it in public. The ice cream vendor was also beaten and jailed for selling the ice cream to an unchained woman.

He further noted that a woman would also run the risk of being beaten if part of her limbs are exposed under her burqa, for making noise, to be found in the street without a male member of the family. escort, or simply to be found on the streets with an excuse unacceptable to the Taliban.

What international human rights observers have noted

In 2020 and 2021, when the situation in Afghanistan began to change after the United States announced it was phasing out its troops, international human rights watchdogs were closely monitoring the situation and apprehensions about the situation. how women would be affected under the Taliban has been cited in several reports. .

In June 2020, Human Rights Watch, in a report titled You Have No Right to Complain, noted: While in power in Afghanistan in the 1990s, the Taliban’s rights record was characterized by systematic violations against women and girls; cruel corporal punishment, including executions; and the extreme suppression of freedom of religion, expression and education.

This year Amnesty International, in a public statement titled Afghan Women’s Rights Set to Roll Back as International Forces Withdraw and Peace Talks Stalemate, said: The Taliban have always pursued policies harsh and discriminatory against women, which results in women being excluded from public life. life. When the Taliban ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, women were denied their rights to education and access to health care, and their right to freedom of movement was severely restricted, they could not appear in public without a close male relative and were subject to severe and disproportionate punishment, even for minor offenses. Any deviation from the rules established by the group could be punished with public corporal punishment, even the death penalty or public execution.