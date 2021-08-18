Texas School District Makes Masks Part of Dress Code to Bypass Gov. Abbott’s Order





A small school district in Texas has made face coverings part of its dress code, in an attempt to circumvent Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask warrants. The board of directors of the Independent School District of Paris, which has about 4,000 students, said in A declaration Tuesday that the governor’s decree does not usurp his ability to manage schools. “The council believes the dress code can be used to alleviate communicable health concerns and has therefore changed the PISD dress code to protect our students and employees,” the district said. The measure that reads “For health reasons, masks are mandatory for all employees and students to alleviate influenza, colds, pandemics and any other communicable disease” will be reviewed at each monthly board meeting and may be modified later, Paris News newspaper reported. The vote was 5-1 to change the dress code in the neighborhood, which will welcome students again on Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last month that all students in Kindergarten to Grade 12 wear masks when they return to class, even those who have already been vaccinated. The vote came the same day Abbott’s office announced the governor had tested positive for Covid-19. Abbott is fully vaccinated, his office noted. The move of the Paris-based school district to northeast Texas comes as some districts across the state try to demand masks amid a wave of Covid-19 and despite the governor’s order. Driven by the more transmissible delta variant, Texas has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases that have raised alarms. The state has requested five death trailers from the federal government to store the bodies. Abbott has also asked hospitals to delay certain procedures to free up beds for coronavirus patients. Abbott, a Republican, fought mask warrants and issued an executive order prohibiting local authorities from imposing them. Some school districts did it anyway. Abbott’s decree is being challenged in court. A disability rights group filed a federal complaint on Tuesday. Texas Disability Rights said some students with disabilities have conditions that put them at greater risk of Covid-19 and the ban on safety measures is a barrier to education as these students need in-person instruction and the spread of the variant delta could derail those plans. The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday blocked mask rules in Dallas and Bexar counties. High Court orders are temporary pending a hearing. Abbott has sought to present his position as protecting the freedoms of Texans. “The way forward is based on personal responsibility and not on government mandates,” the governor said earlier this month. Some other governors or Republican legislatures across the United States have also banned or sought to ban mask requirements.

