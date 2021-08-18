Let the pandemic take the dress codes in the office

For the past year and a half, most office workers have worked from home in, at their best, a stain-resistant meeting shirt. And even if the return to office deadlines are pushed back by the Delta variant, at some point, we will likely have to see our colleagues in person. Before we do that, let’s officially remove the dress codes from the office.

Because Silicon Valley has standardized on casual office wear, a majority of industries have adopted a casual dress code. This can mean pants and a button-down shirt or a blazer and jeans. Are open shoes allowed? Perhaps. Business casual is such a poorly defined dress code that the best way to describe it is to say what it is not.

Dress codes create a barrier

This confusion can be frustrating and costly for young people entering the workforce. Melinda, a new teacher who asked to be identified only by first name, spent over $ 600 when she changed schools after her freshman year of teaching and had to match a muddy work dress code from the news school.

There was never a clear standard of what was and was not acceptable. I was left completely guessing and actually opened two store credit cards because [dress codes] were so unclear and stressful, they said.

And for many young professionals, there is a serious mismatch between dress codes and pay. Emily Milligan, a recent graduate, told Morning Brew that after getting an unpaid competitive internship with their state’s attorney general, they needed to purchase a full suit. For a unpaid traineeship.

Watch out for the gap: Even if you are in a historically lucrative field, the gap between starting your first job and making a direct deposit to your bank account can be a nightmare. Ian, a law student who asked to be identified only by his first name, got a job at a prestigious law firm and realized he only had one suit to wear. He bought two pants and three new shirts from Target, hoping the parts would last him until he got a few paychecks.

It was a little embarrassing, I’m not going to lie. Everyone would come by something that looked new almost every day. … At one point I even got a comment from my office manager asking if I had ever worn any of these three shirts earlier in the week, he said.

At the end of the line : If you’re a perfectly average college graduate, earn a perfectly average starting salary in the US of $ 43,550, you are probably bringing home just under $ 3,000 a month. With rent, student loan payments, health care, and anything that costs money (that is, everything), spending $ 200 on a pair of moccasins can really hurt.

Oh, the dress code bias

On accessibility: If you have to walk into a department store looking for something bigger than a size 12, oof, good luck. Kendra, a recent law school graduate, told Morning Brew: Show me a flattering plus-size suit and I’ll show you a broke associate lawyer.

New teacher Melinda also mentioned that one of their biggest stressors was their appearance as one of the few plus-size teachers at their job. Most people of the right size can go to a store and just shop for clothes or can save a lot of their work clothes, they said. As a plus size person, that just isn’t the case.

On professionalism: There is an added emotional stress of trying to navigate a professional setting.

Jenna, who works in higher education and asked to be identified by first name, has struggled with stress and depression over the past year and, with it, experienced significant weight loss. Her job is to ask employees to come back to the office, and when she tried to voice her financial concerns about purchasing new office clothes, she was praised for her weight loss.

I didn’t really know [my boss] I also didn’t want to start crying at that point, so I didn’t say anything and just tried to get by with the clothes I have, she said.

Zoom out. Aysa Gray, Educator and Director of Fellowships at the Center for Ethnic, Racial and Religious Understanding at Queens College, explained in the Stanford Social Innovation Review that professionalism is a coded language for Western white favoritism. And this favoritism can prevent anyone whose hairstyle, height, physical ability or dress does not meet these standards from appearing professional.

What do the trends say?

The good news: Business casual and its precious little $ 50 flowing sleeve blouses are already out. In the first two months of the pandemic, clothing retailers were hit particularly hard, as sales fell 87% across all areas, according to the Census Bureau. The winning brands in Q2 2021 were all pretty laid back:

Crocs reported Record revenue of $ 640.8 million compared to the expected $ 565.2 million and increased its expected revenue growth in 2021 from 60% to 65%.

Skecherss sneaker brand sales Pink 127%.

Levi’s brought $ 1.28 billion in revenue over the $ 1.21 billion expected (thanks, in part, to 35% of U.S. consumers emerging from the pandemic with different waistlines).

Retailers focused on traditional office wear have not made a comeback. More than 24 major clothing brands like Brooks Brothers, J. Crew, Ascena Retail Group which owns Ann Taylor and Loft, as well as Tailored Brands (parent company of Mens Wearhouses) have filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic.

Looking ahead …brands might see the error in their ways. Many business clothing retailers are development styles to make things a little less meeting at 9 am and a little more its always five by the lake.

Big picture: In an interview with Morning Brew, Rainesford Stauffer, journalist and author of An ordinary age, said the way we dress and behave in the workplace is linked to the idea that many young people are grappling with right now: work = personality. Dress codes create financial barriers for young people, support prejudices in the workplace, and cause more problems that spill over into our daily lives, even after the workday is over.

Stauffer explained: It puts the burden back on the employee to always do more and comply with the work environment instead of the work environment being responsive to the needs and lives of the employees.