Salma Hayek captivates fans in low-cut gown and natural hair transformation in jaw-dropping holiday pic
Hanna Fillingham
Salma Hayek looked breathtaking in a low-cut dress and with natural hair in the latest Instagram pic from her family vacation
Salma hayek took advantage of every second of his vacation, and it looks like she’s having a fab time!
the Frida The star has updated fans with regular photos from her trip so far, and she’s not only gone with her family, but also with a fellow actress.
Tess Bu Cuaron, daughter of Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron, took to Instagram this week to share some gorgeous vacation snaps featuring Salma.
The Hollywood star looked sensational in a bright orange dress with a navy v-neckline, which was paired with a gold necklace.
Salma shone positively in the photo and had her brown hair styled in her natural waves.
The actress shared a photo with Tess on her own Instagram page, which also featured her stepson Augustin, who is the son of her husband, François-Henri Pinault.
Salma Hayek looked happy and relaxed in sunny vacation pic
In the image, the trio were all seen eating tacos around a table, alongside the caption: “Taco Tuesday”.
Salma enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family when she is not busy working.
The actress shares her teenage daughter Valentina with her husband and also enjoys a close relationship with her stepchildren.
The Frida actress is currently on vacation with her family and friends
While she rarely gives interviews about her personal life, Salma has previously opened up about parenting during an interview with The Guardian.
“I was never separated from Valentina for more than a week – even when my husband and I went on their honeymoon, we were only without her for a week”, she revealed.
Salma was 41 when she welcomed her daughter and said she thought she was a better mom for being older.
Salma is a loving mom to her daughter Valentina
“I feel like I’ve done enough things in life that I can enjoy spending time with her as my # 1 priority and not feel like I’m missing out on anything”, she said after her birth.
“I feel like I’m a lot more patient. I wouldn’t trade this for the world.”
During the pandemic, Salma and her family split their time between their home in London and LA, but are no doubt happy to relax abroad in a new place after a hectic year.
