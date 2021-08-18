Apparel specialist Disguise Inc expands presence in EMEA with senior management appointments in UK – ToyNews





Disguise Inc, the costume division of global toy company JAKKS Pacific, has called on industry veterans Tony Lewis and Lynda Morris to lead its expansion and recruitment efforts in the EMEA region, as it seeks to build a team of costume experts in sales, design, and marketing in the region. David Carscadden, currently Managing Director of JAKKS EMEA and an executive for 12 years at JAKKS, will now lead the Disguise and JAKKS teams in the market. He will focus on leading the two divisions and strengthening distribution channels and retail partnerships for the company’s costume line. The UK Carscadden teams will be led by Tony Lewis for sales and marketing, and Lynda Morris for design and development. A costume industry veteran with 30 years of experience with companies like Christys, Amscan and Character World, Lewis will bring extensive expertise to the Disguise division. He will work closely with JAKKS to establish and develop relationships with retailers and buyers across Europe, while growing the roster of customers in disguise for Disguise and the JAKKS team. Lewis leads all forecasting, planning and joint ventures as well as regional and local sales teams, building and developing the customer base and the broader distribution base. He is currently recruiting an experienced costume sales and business development team for the UK and EMEA region. Meanwhile, Morris will bring decades of design and management experience in children’s and adult clothing as well as seven years of Halloween experience with Rubies to his new role as UK Design Manager. and the EMEA. She will work in tandem with the Lewis and JAKKS teams on forecasting, security testing and presenting concepts and styles to licensors and customers. She will also assemble a UK design and development team to accelerate design this year and production in 2022. Her new team will be responsible for creating hundreds of innovative styles for existing and new Disguise licenses. “We are delighted to continue to expand our presence in the EMEA region. An enhanced line of costumes and role play is a natural addition to our strong toy portfolio, ”said Dan Cooney, EVP JAKKS Pacific. Tara Hefter, President and CEO of Disguise Inc, said, “This year we have focused on maximizing our existing licenses and building structure for new brand acquisitions to be announced soon. With the recent assignments of some large global licenses, it made sense to hire industry talent and start building our team now. “With Tony and Lynda at the helm of the company, we have the groundwork ready to expand and expand rapidly into new regions and countries. We can activate new licenses and brands faster and bring these amazing new costumes and accessories to market for all the big fancy dress parties in EMEA. “

