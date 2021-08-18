Texas school made masks part of dress code to circumvent Gov. Abbott’s ban





Northeast Texas school district found creative way around Gov. Greg Abbott’s school ban on mask warrants. The independent school district of Paris will now require students to wear masks as part of its dress code. The board of directors of Paris ISD declared in a report that he “believes that the dress code can be used to alleviate communicable health problems”, and amended it accordingly to protect its students and employees. “The governor of Texas does not have the power to usurp the exclusive power and duty of the board of directors to govern and oversee the management of public schools in the district,” he continued. “Nothing in Governor’s Order 38 indicates that he suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and as a result, the board elected to change his dress code in accordance with its statutory authority. ” He will come back to the change every month The board made its decision after an emergency meeting on Tuesday, when parents, district staff and local doctors discussed the topic for over an hour, according to The Paris News. The change in dress code is not permanent and will be reviewed at each monthly board meeting. Abbott who announcement On Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite his full vaccination, he fought with local governments on masks for months. In July, he extended a decree which prohibits government entities (including school districts) from requiring face coverings. Local leaders in cities like Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin to have defied the order and left their mask warrants in place. “Now you’ve got some local officials saying, at least if you’re not going to help us, walk away, but that doesn’t seem to be where we’re headed,” Scott Braddock, newsletter editor. State-wide political information, the Quorum Report, says NPR. The Texas Supreme Court handed over Abbott his first legal victory over the weekend when he overturned temporary restraining orders that allowed two counties to institute mask requirements. This story originally appeared in the Morning edition Live Blog. Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

