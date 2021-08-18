Fashion
Bride-to-be stirs controversy with surprise wedding dress decision: your outfit, your decision
A woman refused to return it wedding dress even if his future sister in law had the same.
She asked for advice on Reddits Am I the A ****** forum. She secretly bought it wedding dressing without anyone in the family knowing. When her future sister-in-law (the fiance of her engaged twin brothers) announced that she had chosen a wedding dress too things have taken a turn. The two wedding dresses were identical and neither of the two women stood back.
My fiance and I got engaged in the summer of 2019, she Explain. We set the wedding for December 2021. In March of this year, I walked past a wedding dress store and saw one in the window that I immediately loved. In short, I bought it the next day with my best friend (I wanted her opinion first). No one else knew I already had it. My brother-in-law is supposed to get married in September and her fiance went shopping last week (I didn’t come). Today she wanted to show the dress to the daughters of the family.
But when the Reddit the poster saw the dress, she immediately knew there would be a problem.
Well she goes out with the same dress that I have, the bride-to-be noted. Everyone was complimenting her so I kept quiet for the moment but as soon as I had the chance to speak to her privately I spoke to her and told her I had the same dress. She was very disappointed as she expected her to come shopping with me. She was also angry that I have the same dress and asked me to return it because she does not want to be married in the same dress as the wife of her twin brothers. I don’t want to return my dress: I love it, I don’t mind getting married in this dress even if it is wearing the same one. Words have come to the rest of the family and everyone is giving me shit for my decision.
Reddit users supported the posters’ choice to not have a new wedding dress.
It’s your wedding, your outfit, your decision, a user commented.
If she has the problem, she could return her dress another wrote.
This is his problem. You are fine, a person noted.
