APL TechLoom Slides Review – Best Mens Sandals on Amazon





I found myself in a difficult situation last week. I had just arrived for a two week stay at a beachfront rental (already awful, I know) when I realized that even though I had brought three pairs of shoes (these, these and those, in particular), I neglected to bring anything for, you know, going to the beach. What is a man with no time and three pairs of slides sitting in his closet five hours away to do anything but kick himself? I went to Amazon because the sand was waiting, the shipping time was promising, and I have no problem with being someone with four pairs of slides. To my surprise, a pair that I had looked at anyway appeared in my search. These were APL’s TechLoom slides, and the second I slipped them in, I knew I had made the right choice. They are not only comfortable slides, they are take a tour of the house and give everyone a try comfortable. Not only that, they are ended up with an unexpected 15 minute walk through uneven trails to said beach and they managed to hold on comfortable. Their maiden voyage was not what they were made for, but they rose to the challenge and I am grateful to them. I digress. I went for the Parchment colorway, but APL has quite a Roy G. Biv operation going on, so you’d be hard pressed not to find a pair that (sorry) fits perfectly into your wardrobe. What else can I say about a pair of slides? A lot, to be honest, but I’ll spare you. However, I would like to leave you one last piece of advice. If you buy any, let your partner, roommate, friend, and whoever waters your plants or feeds your cat know they are. yours. Because they will find them, and they will requisition them. This is why I am now in the market for a fifth pair of slides. Amazon Ben Boskovich

Ben Boskovich is the associate editor of Esquire, where he also writes on style.

