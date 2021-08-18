Fashion
Elmwood attacks the dress code | Community
JERRY CITY There will be a dress code enforcement when students from local Elmwood schools return later this week.
At the August school board meeting, the dress code violation was raised.
Melanie Davis, a board member, said she has had this discussion before.
We weren’t enforcing it, so maybe we should (review it), she said.
High school principal Ty Traxler said he would have this discussion with staff and students.
Dress code is something we are definitely looking at as a high school, he said.
Board member Debbie Reynolds said she asked members of the community how a student arrived in fifth period in an outfit that did not follow the dress code.
I think very strongly as a board member, if the directors intend to be in place at the gates, that’s not going to happen, she said.
Reynolds suggested having a box of school T-shirts at the door, which could be worn over inappropriate outfits. Or send students home if they are dressed inappropriately, she said.
I think there is a great need to be more diligent about this and I have had enough teachers to voice that same concern, Reynolds said.
Traxler said he wanted teachers to voice those same concerns to him.
Davis said the students told her if she walked the hallways she would be shocked at the clothing choices.
Superintendent Tony Borton posted a message to parents on the district’s website the day after the meeting. He said that towards the end of school last year, the students became very lax with the dress code.
Borton said there was a dress code in the student’s textbooks.
Our intention is to apply this policy this year, he wrote.
Borton encouraged families to read the policy located in textbooks to ensure that the outfits their children wear meet the guidelines.
If a student is in violation, they must either put on a t-shirt to cover themselves or parents must bring tight-fitting clothing, Borton wrote.
The district dress code states that no student should dress in a way that interferes with or disrupts any legitimate mission, process or function of the school; is destructive to school property (such as crampons); or creates health or safety problems.
Clothing, jewelry or buttons that advertise or promote substances the use or possession of which is not permitted by the Elmwood Code of Conduct, including alcohol and tobacco, will not be permitted, nor clothing, jewelry or buttons that display profane or obscene words, designs or images relating to gang or gang activity or have sexual innuendos.
The upper torso should not be exposed, with the exception of the arms and neck. Tube tops, tank tops and shirts with spaghetti straps, loose halter necklines, mesh shirts (unless the T-shirt is worn underneath) or shirts that expose the belly are not permitted. Baggy pants without a belt are not acceptable to wear to school, nor are pajama pants.
The administration reserves the right to decide on acceptable clothing.
