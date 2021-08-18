Los Angeles daddy’s hat obsession is the city’s biggest experiment to get totally washed

This story is part of Parents Are Cool !, the third issue of Image, which explores the myriad of ways parents in LA practice the care of child care. See the full package here.

Is there a more aptly named item of clothing than daddy’s hat? Clothing companies love to give their products cheeky names: boyfriend shirts, mom jeans, etc. But the daddy hat evokes more of a vibe, a generational aesthetic, and a vague sense of abandonment than any of these other suitors. Dad hats are the universal symbol of the person who just doesn’t have time: time to think, time to care, and time to prepare.

The Dad Hat is named so because fathers slowly but surely lose their fashion sense. We let go of the pretense of trying to impress strangers and submit to a fully functional idea of ​​how to dress. The Tevas are comfortable. These shorts have an elastic waistband. If I’m wearing a hat, I don’t need to put on so much sunscreen. Ah, the joys of knowing sublime practicality.

But how strictly practical is life in Los Angeles? It is a city with a large population of people with an unnatural aversion to the very idea of ​​aging. There are entire industries dedicated to lifting, folding, sucking and sculpting the human body to more accurately resemble one that does not slowly collapse over time. Why, then, would anyone be surprised to wear a hat with the word daddy associated with it?

I wear a daddy’s hat just about every occasion when I’m too busy to make informed clothing choices. As a father, that pretty much means every time I have to interact with my son for long periods of time. Just being a parent is so exhausting, messy, and devoid of vanity that planning a fire seems antithetical to the job at hand. There’s a whole galaxy of bodily fluids you have to get used to when you become a parent: the poop, the pee, the mysterious concoctions that make you send a photo to your group chats to ask: is this normal?

Being a parent in Los Angeles is even more painful because of all the myriad outdoor activities we go through hiking, surfing, trying to find street parking in Koreatown. That’s not to say that all dads are schlubs with no discernible ability to put together an outfit. Some of the most stylish men I know in Los Angeles are dads. It’s just, well, sometimes you have to admit that your Our Legacy Camp Collar Shirt from the Mohawk General Store is going to be smeared with Nutella.

When it’s just too hard to look good, you can always trust the unstructured and usually visibly weathered daddy hat. He doesn’t stand out or draw attention to himself. It is a heartwarming and useful device to hide in if you are famous enough to need such things. During the worst months of the pandemic, daddy hats also kept our long hair disheveled on emotionally and physically charged outings to the grocery store or post office. Dad hats are good for something, like a lathe or an Allen wrench. You probably have one lying around just in case. I keep mine hidden in an awkwardly shaped overflowing plastic container under my bed. You could reasonably try to slip one into a pants pocket if you really had to.

In the same way that Crocs or Birkenstocks have picked up the footwear conversation in recent years, the daddy hat has eclipsed all of its competition simply by being easy to put on and fun to wear. I guess I see daddy hats as socks or underwear in that they are necessary for life but don’t require any kind of care or attention. Dad hats are so adaptable and practical that they have moved away from the heavy clichés that gave it its name and have become mainstream.

Look around you. They are almost unavoidable. The use of the daddy hat seems to have exploded especially in the last few years. More and more people have found use in the unpretentious accessory. Maybe you are one of the thousands of people around Los Angeles who have no children but have accepted the non-judgmental embrace of Daddy’s hat. Good for you. Thank you for making my culture yours, but these pages are a safe space for sartorial experimentation.

What you experience is, of course, to be totally washed. How does that feel? Probably quite good. Some might call wearing a soft canvas or cotton hat adorned with a nerdy logo giving up, but for the rest of us, it’s a convenient and comfortable way to live your life. As you approach your 20s, part of the job is trying out as many characters as possible in the hopes that you know who you want to be for the rest of your life. So why not try to be a dad?

It is a curious thing for a metropolitan area which is so often accused of being obsessed with the youth of accumulating the signifiers of the moldy age. Those Tevas I was chuckling about earlier? They really look great. My favorite Marni pants have an elastic waist. Dad hats are a must have fashion accessory for even the most posh among us. Why have so many young people suddenly decided they want to look old? In GQ, style writer Jason Diamond called this phenomenon bistro atmosphere, the need for upwardly mobile individuals to dress like their parents. It’s an attempt to capture the laid back sophistication of early ’90s Hollywood Spago, crossover blazers, and convertible BMWs. A time when men wore straight jeans on the red carpet. A time for daddy’s hats.

What’s really remarkable about the Dad Hat is that it seems to cut through demographics, cultural divisions, and all the other things that define who in Los Angeles. Few do more for the daddy’s hat seal than the famous young actor Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet is often at the forefront of men’s fashion, and a single photo of him could launch a thousand blog posts (and a million memes). Dad hats have become a celebrity staple at events that call for a more casual and accessible look: sport events, coffee groceries, and the third Sunday of the month when you and your ex do the kids’ shed at the Brentwood Country Mart. Is Chalamet responsible for the fact that young people in the region choose to give the impression that they have a mortgage and a 10 o’clock departure time? It’s possible, but the legacy of the fashionable daddy’s hat goes back at least a few years.

It’s unlikely that anyone can trace the daddy hat phenomenon in Los Angeles to a tidy origin story, but it would be a dereliction of duty not to mention one of the latest fashionable moments. decade. The 2016 Yeezy Season 3 Show at Madison Square Garden is like the Sex Pistols’ first concert for 21st century fashion. Everyone wants to say they were there and that it has inspired the entire style trajectory for years. The Kardashians. Virgil Abloh. Anna Wintour. For some reason, Rosie ODonnell. Everyone who matters now was there then. Lights, lasers and an evening of Life of Pablo listening made Kanye West the most powerful multimedia artist of his time. The world of pop culture seemed to stop in order to please Kanye in the deepest way possible. It was a showcase for the cult of personality, commerce and the ascendance of streetwear as the most vital segment of the high-end apparel industry. The red caps and the presidential campaign were yet to come, but at the time his reputation as the king of style was relatively intact. What I will always remember from that day is what was on Kanye West’s head. Throughout the show, he sat away from the stage, feeling the vibe and raising his hands like a busy Sunday devotee. The whole time, he wore the now iconic Yeezy Dad hat. From there, the fashion world realized it.

Just about every big house makes some kind of casual, distressed baseball cap, and they’re all generally more expensive than they should be. Margiela House offers one that seems to have been eaten by rats during a long voyage at sea. In 2017, Balenciagas Bernie Sanders’ inspired daddy hat was a game-changer, making a variety of sideways statements about seniors, politics and business. From that point on, the daddy hat wasn’t just the easiest way to dress, it was a vessel for the wearer’s personal worldview. Like the graphic tee before it, the daddy hat has become the surest way to broadcast your tastes, opinions and pet peeves. It’s not quite a replacement for a personality, but it could be if you wanted to give it a try.

Dad hats had to say something other than which sports team was your favorite. As restaurants and bars battled the COVID-19 restrictions of the 2020s around LA, merchandise such as branded daddy hats became a viable option to make up for lost income. I have a Dad Hat honoring Silver Lakes Freedmans, as well as various items from the must-see Fairfax Genghis Cohen, Uncle Paulies, and Los Feliz Covell Wine Bar. Yes Philippe the Original started selling a daddy hat, would absolutely buy one. By advertising through your clothes, you hope that what you are supporting actually survives the perils of our modern times.

In a historic moment where nothing is guaranteed and upheavals are around every corner, daddy’s hats are just another comfort to cling to in an uncomfortable world. If you’re a parent, it’s a bit of protection through the urban discomfort of raising kids in LA. If you’re not, it’s a bit of nostalgia. Or, maybe it’s just a way to avoid drying your hair. Either way for you, the daddy hat is as essential to life in Los Angeles as an air conditioner.

