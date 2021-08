Texas mask requirements: Paris ISD changes dress code

The board of directors of the independent school district of Paris in northeast Texas on Tuesday night changed its dress code to require the wearing of masks by students and staff.

PARIS, Texas As Texas principals decide whether or not to require masks, one district has apparently found a loophole in Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on terms. The board of directors of the independent school district of Paris in northeast Texas on Tuesday night changed its dress code, adding masks to the requirements. School starts Thursday for ISD Paris, a district of about 3,900 students “The governor of Texas does not have the power to usurp the exclusive power and duty of the board of directors to govern and oversee the management of public schools in the district,” the district said. said in a press release. “Nothing in Governors Executive Order 38 indicates that it suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and as a result, the board elected to change its dress code in accordance with its statutory authority.” The Paris school board said in the statement it was “concerned about the health and safety of its students and employees.” “The council believes the dress code can be used to alleviate communicable health concerns, and has therefore changed the PISD dress code to protect our students and employees,” the statement said. The Paris-Lamar County Health District this week reported 435 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. About 33% of eligible Lamar County residents are fully immunized, according to state data. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased across Texas in the past month due to the prevalence of the Delta variant. The spike in cases led some school districts, including Dallas and Fort Worth, to defy Abbott’s order banning mask warrants for officials. RELATED: Rural Texas Schools Begin Temporarily Closing Due to COVID-19 Cases Just Days After School Begins The matter went to court, and the Texas Supreme Court ultimately sided with Abbott. Still, Dallas ISD maintains its mask requirement in place, for now, as Superintendent Michael Hinojosa argued that the ruling only applied to the Dallas County mask requirement, not the Dallas ISD requirement. Richardson, Desoto and Carrollton-Farmers Branch school districts also have mask requirements still in place. Fort Worth ISD changed its requirement to a recommendation, although the Fort Worth board of directors decided Tuesday night to join a federal lawsuit challenging Abbott’s order. RELATED: Fort Worth ISD Votes To Join Lawsuit Against Governor Abbotts Ban On School Mask Mandates

