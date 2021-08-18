Paul Smith: Nottingham’s own fashion icon returns to town for special exhibition





A little over 50 years ago, Paul Smith opened a small boutique in Nottingham city center, selling designer clothes for men. Now more than half a century later, it is a global fashion icon with more than 70 stores around the world. Despite his success, the fashion icon has never forgotten his roots, and today he was at Nottingham Castle where more than fifteen hundred of his most prized items are on display in an exhibition. Paul Smith Exhibition, ‘Inside Paul’s Head’ Today, Paul Smith is an internationally renowned designer. But it all started with very humble beginnings – in 1970 in a store – 3 meters by 3 meters – at Byard Lane in Nottingham. Fast forward 51 years and Paul Smith stores are now present in more than 70 countries. But in a nod to the early days, part of his life is illustrated during the exhibition to remind him to keep his feet on the ground. A recreation of Paul Smith’s current office is also on display. Stuffed with objects, materials and designs – both personal and donated – that are precious to him. Including the very first Dyson vacuum cleaner that Paul agreed to sell in his shop. Over the years, Paul Smith has built a reputation for his distinctive design. From its iconic striped patterns to eye-catching clothing. He even designed bikes and clothing for the Giro D’Italia race – which is perhaps not surprising to have grown up as a big fan of cycling. Having been shown in 14 different locations around the world, this exhibition is the final stop on the tour. Quite a journey from a small men’s clothing store in Nottingham. Being able to give Nottingham students and young people the chance to experience world-class exhibits in a unique way and to provide access to inspiring and iconic voices from Nottingham is our reason for being – it was a day that makes you proud to be associated with the city Sara Blair-Manning, Managing Director of Nottingham CastleTrust In addition to designing clothes for the show, Paul Smith has a mentoring program for students, aimed at helping them find their way into the world of fashion. And after a lifetime in the industry, Paul has a very simple message on the best way to be successful. It’s not like I’m not fantastic, and I have chic fashion shows in Paris every year. What it is is if you are gentle and polite and do things right and have a lateral mind, you can probably progress right. Paul Smith, fashion designer Read more: – An artistic journey featuring key workers during the pandemic unveiled in Nottinghamshire – Banksy-style artwork draws large crowds in Nottingham – Commonwealth Games 2022: 25,000 made available for artists based in Birmingham and the West-Midlands

