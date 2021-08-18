Indian men can finally customize their pants

Do you always struggle to find the right fit when it comes to pants? If you’ve changed brands because you can’t decide what fit they offer, it’s time to go for some custom pants. If there’s one thing that is the greatest wardrobe essential for men, it’s the perfect pair of tight-fitting pants. We often hear stories about how difficult it is to find the perfect pair and how it is like looking for a needle in a haystack! But things are changing in Indian fashion and pants are definitely getting a makeover. We reached out to Dhruv Toshniwal, Founder and CEO of The Pant Project, an initiative to revolutionize pants, to find out how tailored pants could end the woes of all Indian men looking for pants that fit them like a glove.



Are men ready for personalization?



Modern man is an ambitious buyer; someone who wants what they want, at a price that doesn’t break the bank, and in a way that doesn’t interfere with their day-to-day business. Take the monogram for example. Men would like to have their initials to indicate their personal style, but prefer not to go all the way to the tailor to do so. Many e-tailers today are offering free monograms among other cool customizations. A garment that is truly (yours) in all its aspects.

According to Dhruv, customers are constantly sharing feedback and helping the brand innovate on new products. “We launched our Six Pocket Utility Cargo Pants based on customer requests for more space to store their phones, wallets, car keys and other valuables. We also launched our all-season essentials based on customers sharing their needs for quick-drying pants that can be worn both in the office and outdoors, ”says Dhruv.



The pandemic has pushed the cause of personalization

So how did this idea appeal to Indian men? Well, the pandemic pushed him! The pandemic has opened the door to many digital experiences, the same has happened with the pants. Because what was traditionally the culture of going to the tailor in your neighborhood to sew pants, ended with the pandemic. People were looking for a tailor made in the convenience and comfort of their home.

Before the pandemic, everyone still wanted to relax at home and have everything sent. We make a phone call or tap the screen and our groceries are sent home. So why not make shopping for clothes so easy? The majority of our population is so busy looking for work that they don’t have time to shop. We like to spend our free days at home or with our friends. With every brand showcasing their entire collection on the internet with tempting free shipping and free returns, who wouldn’t want this convenience? During the pandemic, we are stuck inside and can still get everything we need with just one click on our computers and phones. “As businesses, there have been savings in terms of overhead, sustainability, environmental impact as well as daily commutes to work. Time, energy and money saved. Suffice it to say, there is something good for both seller and buyer, and our country is embracing this concept slowly and positively! An online business allows you to order from the comfort of your own home, and for sellers it makes your order fulfillment much easier! Technology has allowed us to increase mass However, positioning our brand between mass premium and more accessible prices remains a challenge

,Dhruv adds.

Stylist Himanshu Singh loves the idea and thinks personalization is the way to go. “Once men have had a taste of this personalization, they will refuse to go back to buying standard sizes. What is designed, cut and tailored for you will certainly fit you better than what was designed with the old paintings in mind. help with pruning, ”says Himanshu.

Singh is of the opinion that personalization is not limited to pants, men are becoming more and more and actually indulge in everything that is tailor-made. “What started with custom t-shirts has come a long way. From shirts to socks to accessories, we’ve entered a full customization market and it’s time to celebrate,” Himanshu adds.