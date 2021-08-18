Fashion 4 Development takes a stake in Citizen-T – WWD

Fashion 4 Development has taken a minority stake in Citizen-T, a pandemic company specializing in reused artistic t-shirts.

Launched as a global platform in 2011 by Evie Evangelou, Fashion 4 Development was created to support the United Nations Millennium Development Goals and the United Nations’ Every Woman Every Child initiative led by the former Secretary General Ban Ki Moon. F4D develops partnerships that promote the fashion and textile industry, while advancing economic and social development, preserving culture and empowering women.

While F4D’s focus is largely on social awareness and service, as the organization expands to product offering, Evangelou is keen to use what she has learned to help other businesses.

With Citizen-T’s fashion-art combination, different messages will be placed on t-shirts to help a variety of charities. F4D also increases the power of upcycling to reduce the amount of clothing and textiles that end up in landfills. “Citizen-T is going to be the collection of F4D,” she said.

“We have great visibility around the world, so I’d like to start teaching other companies that are doing similar things that could be used to amplify the message,” Evangelou added.

One of those messages appears on a “Code Red” t-shirt made in collaboration with Burnett New York and due to be featured at New York Fashion Week next month. It’s meant to be a reminder, Evangelou, of the recently released UN climate change report.

“We need to use these tools to reach people of all cultures and all nations. At this point we are in a code red and we need to do as much as possible [to address the issue of climate change],” she said.

Also part of F4D’s new T’s, Steven Tyler’s Janie Fund recently teamed up with Citizen-T and visual artist Brian Fox to create a limited-edition t-shirt that the Aerosmith musician signed on to. Proceeds will go to Janie’s Fund to help support young women who have suffered abuse and neglect with 24 hour therapeutic care. Aerosmith’s 1989 song “Janie’s Got a Gun” tells the story of ‘a girl who was abused by her father. The musician would have often wondered what type of care would have saved her from such trauma. In 2015, he created the fund in partnership with the Villages de Jeunes to try to help the victims. The collaborative t-shirt, launched earlier this week, will help provide 1,000 days of care for women aged 17 to 22.

Citizen-T was launched about 15 months ago by artist Stephanie Dillon and almost all of its products are somehow reused, adding sustainability to the social impact of the program. Janie’s Fund shirts, for example, were created from recycled T-shirts.

As a “kid of the 70s” Dillon said going to concerts was an important thing to her and “of course the way to market this event was to get a t-shirt.” During the pandemic, she reassessed her clothing consumption as well as what was happening with the planet in relation to climate change. Trying to figure out how to sell his work with art shows canceled in the middle of closing, Dillon decided to flip his boxes and boxes of vintage graphic concert Ts, put his art on them, and sell them as T’s. – recycled art shirts.

When Dillon isn’t using up his stash of gig products, Citizen-T sources from recycling resources like Goodfair in Texas and Wearable Collections in New York. These recycling entities are doing their part to offset the estimated 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2 that textile production creates each year – more than international flights and shipping combined – according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

As an artist, Dillon is represented by the online jury platform Singulart where some of her current offerings include a $ 9,000 acrylic on canvas. Her art is an iteration of recycled t-shirts, in that she tries to use only damaged t-shirts and frames, she said, adding that sometimes she starts with art that is already there and built from it. Such reuse is also inspired by his personal purchases. Dillon reused tissue paper from Louis Vuitton handbags or Chanel purchases for his art. “I was trying to be conscientious even while consuming this. I mean, there are some things a girl just can’t live without, ”she said.

Now that F4D has taken a stake in Citizen-T, the concept of using less waste, encouraging upcycling with a touch of art, and through celebrity networking has won over both sides. Through international connections, Evangelou and Dillon (who met through Olympian Dotsie Bausch, who is deeply involved in the food business part of F4D’s global campaign “Sustainable living is the new fashion” ) hope to give Citizen-T a more global dimension “to activate more environmental awareness,” the couple said in a joint interview on Tuesday. The goal is to get more people to “start buying recycled, recycled and unmanufactured merchandise” and potentially even showcasing those reused designs in a fashion show.

Beyond spreading sustainability to more consumers, Evangelou said she was also open to adding other like-minded companies under the F4D umbrella to amplify the messages shared.