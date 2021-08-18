Pleasanton High School dress code challenged at board meeting





At the regular Pleasanton School Board meeting on August 10, two students, Frank Douglas and Addyson Dority, and a parent, Amanda Dority, discussed the dress code in high school. Their consensus was that the code was too strict, especially on hair and piercings. Douglas pointed out that even the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has said that gender inequality in hair length is discriminatory. Dority asked the council to change over time. Ms Dority said high school students are preparing to enter the real world and should be allowed to be themselves and that hair, clothing and piercings have no effect on their learning . The Pleasanton Express will follow this story in a future issue. Superintendent’s Report Superintendent Dr Matthew Mann said there were several upcoming meetings, including a public meeting to discuss the proposed tax rate on Aug. 18. September 28. Census data was released on August 12, so there is no information yet on the possibility of changing constituencies. He also added that the evenings meeting with the teacher and meeting with the coaches went well. Reports Dr. Venus Valenta, executive director of curriculum and teaching, said Summer Learning has over 400 students from kindergarten to grade six. She thanked the teachers, some junior high school teachers, who helped with the teaching. They were able to offer breakfast and lunch, as well as participation incentives. The budget update was given by CFO Jennifer Donato, who quickly reviewed the numbers for the 2020-2021 school year. Revenue was $ 36.4 million, expenses $ 35.9 million; the cost of food services of $ 1.6 million and a debt service payment totaling $ 4.7 million. Refinancing the bond saved the district $ 79,900. The proposed tax rate is $ 1.273418. She also discussed the proposed compensation package which includes a four percent increase for everyone. The marquee installation started last week and is expected to be up and running this week. Consent agenda The agenda, which included the minutes from the previous meeting and the financial report, was unanimously approved by Gerald Guerra, Pete Pawelek, Blasa Chapa, Jessica Tom, Patrick Hurley Jr. and Loren Gillespie. New business The rest of the agenda was approved unanimously. The first point was the contract renewal for Go Guardian software for District Chromebooks. Final payment to BRM Construction / Trucking LLC for parking in the amount of $ 167,058 has been approved. Adjustments were made to the local maintenance fund as a budget amendment. The Student Code of Conduct, without major changes, has been taken directly from the Education Act. Finally, they approved the appraisal schedule, that is, when teachers are appraised. Closed session The council entered into executive session at 7.20 p.m. regarding real property, appointment, employment, appraisal, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public office or employee or for hear complaints or accusations against a public official or employee. They returned at 7:55 p.m. President Ralph Unger has called for a motion. Chapa brought forward the motion, seconded by Guerra, to continue the actions discussed at the meeting and recommended by counsel and the superintendent.

