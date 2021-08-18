The best lululemon clothes for running in 2021

NY Post may be compensated and / or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.

A good running outfit can really make or break a good workout. There is nothing more annoying than when your leggings start to fall off after a few strides, having a sports bra that doesn’t support enough, or shorts that make your leggings itch within minutes.

There are some things you should splurge on in life and if your health is a priority, good sportswear is essential.

So if you are looking for new jerseys, shorts, leggings, bras or running accessories, you might as well go for one of the best brands: lululemon.

The sportswear retailer has tons of great clothing options for all types of runners, whether you’re a man who enjoys running sprints or a woman training for your next marathon. Find over a dozen great options to come.

Lululemon running products for women

These 25 inch high waist lululemon leggings are sure to stay put as you work out. They are available in five different colors and are made with the brand’s Nulux fabric which is extra smooth and light.

For those looking for cropped leggings, consider the same leggings in the 23 inch length.

The lululemon mock neck running and training t-shirt has been made from odor-wicking and sweat-wicking fabric and is available in this fun, bright pink color, as well as a classic black and white option.

4. Lululemon Energy Bra Medium Support, $ 52

Cheyenne Tilford, a Hawaii-based certified yoga instructor, runs half marathons and says the Lululemon Energy Bra is one of her favorites because of the support.

I train for the Honolulu Marathon in December, and it’s my go-to bra for all of my runs, said Tilford. This bra is also great when doing yoga inversions because it supports me really well.

The Energy Bra is made with the brand’s fan favorite Luxtreme material that wicks sweat, breathes, cool to the touch, stretchy and, most importantly, supportive!

If you are looking for a new windbreaker for long distance use and don’t mind spending a pretty dime, the lululemon SeaWheeze Fast and Fee Windbreaker is a great option. It comes in this fun neon yellow shade and a gray-lavender color.

If the leggings are too tight, consider this pair of lululemon Tracker shorts. They feature a zippered side pocket to store your running essentials and a continuous drawstring that’s easy to tie and won’t get lost in the wash. In addition, the belt is flat and does not dig in.

This long sleeve t-shirt is ideal for cold weather runners or those who like to sweat. It’s made with the brand’s Silverescent technology, which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the fabric.

8. Lululemon Everywhere 1L waist bag, $ 38

While we have listed the popular lululemon Everywhere 1L fanny pack in the women’s section of this article, it is most definitely unisex and a great running accessory if you want to make sure your essentials are safely stowed away while you go. ‘exercise. This fanny pack fits a ton and is available in multiple colors.

Lululemon running products for men

Let these lightweight lululemon men’s shorts free your stride! There is a buckle function that allows you to store your shirt in hot weather, a secure back pocket and they are made from sweat-wicking and quick-drying mesh fabric. The brand’s Out of Mind (OOM) liner features a 3D-shaped pouch for breathable support when on the move, and flat seams reduce irritation.

The lululemon Fast and Free Short Sleeve Shirt comes in a variety of colors and is also made from a lightweight, sweat-wicking material that will make your long runs easier.

3. lululemon Surge Warm Full Zip, $ 118

The Surge Warm Full Zip is ideal for those who like to run in cold weather as it is warm, wicks sweat and prevents chills when the temperature drops.

On the contrary, consider wearing this Metal Vent Tech tank top when the weather is unbearable!

This lululemon men’s running hat is ideal because it is made of a lightweight, four-way stretch fabric, as well as a sweat-wicking and quick-drying fabric.

These lightweight, water-repellent jogging pants will help you conquer your workout for the day, rain or shine.

7. Lululemon fast and free windbreaker, $ 248

This stylish lululemon men’s windbreaker hides a 360 degree ventilation system that pumps air through your body as you hit the trail or trail.