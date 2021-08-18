Carhartt hoodies and leggings to bring you back to earth

NY Post may be compensated and / or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.

Get ready to claim a victory for your fall fashion game!

Carhartt has you covered while exploring the great outdoors during the hot summer days through fall, with the “Return to Earth” collection.

“Whether you need inspiration, relaxation or seclusion off the grid, the great outdoors always supports you” according to a statement from Carhartt. “That’s why we were here to remind you to take some time off this summer. Because there is no substitute for the fresh air in your lungs and the heat of the sun on your skin.

Designed to keep you covered and cool, items in the collection cover outdoor gear for women and men, including leggings, pants, jackets, backpacks and more. The collection also keeps style, as well as functionality in mind, making sure the sweat-wicking fabrics are durable and the padded vests can withstand wind and weather wherever you choose to travel.

Feel free to browse the entire collection on their site or read our top picks for him and her. Then quit the internet and get back to nature, once your items have arrived of course.

Carhartt

Leggings are a working girl’s best friend.

These utility leggings from Carhartt are both flattering and functional, being lightweight enough to stop sweat but durable enough to stretch and move with your body, whatever the task at hand. The pants are available in black and brown and offer a wide range of sizes from XS to 3XL as well as Tall.

Carhartt

When the autumn winds start to blow, get ready with this cozy hooded shirt from Carhartt.

The thermal top is available in a variety of colors including olive green, navy blue, gray, and a bright peach orange. No matter what you choose, you are sure to stay warm, as the long sleeves are 100% cotton waffle knit, fully equipped with a hood, drawstrings and two front pockets.

Carhartt

Represent your favorite workwear brand with this designer t-shirt that’s perfect for cooler weather.

The long sleeve t-shirt comes in a variety of fun colors like mint green and light pink, as well as wardrobe staples like the black and white combo above. The material is super soft, made from 100% cotton jersey and tagless tag for ultimate comfort and no irritation.

Carhartt

Rain or shine, nothing should stop you from going out into nature.

The Storm Defender Jacket offers protection from the elements, with its patented waterproof and breathable fabric that won’t trap your sweat inside while keeping the rain out. The coat comes with a series of pockets, outside and inside, to keep your belongings safe and dry.

Carhartt

Don’t panic when it gets a little colder outside.

This relaxed fit hoodie is all you need when summer starts to turn into fall. The sweatshirt is medium in weight and has a full zip, making it easy to pull on when the wind picks up or tie around your waist when it starts to heat up. Plus, with a range of fun colors like the bright blue above or a peachy clay color, you can stock up and wear a new hoodie every day of the week.

Carhartt

If your job takes you to the elements, these pants are for you.

No need to sacrifice style for comfort, because these work pants have both. The relaxed fit and belt loops and denim details give them a sophisticated touch, and the Rugged Flex fabric stretches with your every move, making it a perfect choice for any task.

Carhartt

Forget the tool belt when you have pants with sturdy pockets like these.

The Twill Utility Work Pant is a must have for any man who works with tools or needs a lot of pockets on the job. They feature multiple utility pockets as well as a hammer loop to keep everything secure, and the pants themselves are made with a pre-washed twill fabric that is gentle on the skin but hardcore in terms of durability.

Carhartt

The plain white t-shirt is a must, and chances are you’ll need a new one for fall.

This short sleeve t-shirt is a great choice, and you can get it in any color, as the t-shirt comes in 11 colors in total. Made from a blend of soft cotton and polyester, the t-shirt also comes in a plus size, ranging from a small to a 4XL in standard size and up to a 3XL in a tall size.

Carhartt

Classic and classy, ​​this shirt is the way to go for the office and the outdoors.

The Short Sleeve Shirt is a great hybrid between a more formal button down shirt and a work shirt, as it’s made with Rugged Flex stretch technology to move with your body, whatever the task at hand. The shirt is available in the gray color above as well as khaki, olive green and navy blue, all ranging from a men’s small to a 4XL in selected colors.

Carhartt

Stay warm but don’t overheat with this gilet from Carhartt.

Created with climate change in mind, the vest is made with durable water-repellent Rain Defender fabric to keep you dry, as well as extremely durable CORDURA fabric that resists tears, scuffs and abrasion for work, hiking and more.

Carhartt

Protect yourself against rain, cold and any discomfort.

This sweatshirt is a perfect work companion if your job takes you outside in the rainy season, or you’re an adventurous person who won’t let the drizzle stop you from exploring. The hoodie is made from a cotton and poly blend, but also features a durable water repellant that keeps you dry in light rain. As an added bonus, there is also a security pocket hidden inside the hand warmer pocket on the front for when the weather gets cold.

Carhartt

This roundup wouldn’t be complete without a Carhartt cap.

This one is available in classic Carhartt brown, as well as 11 other colors to match your mood or work uniform. The hat is made from 100% cotton canvas and features an adjustable closure at the back for a fit that won’t blow away in the wind or rain.

Carhartt

Pack everything you need for the day, as well as cold items for the boys.

This backpack has enough room for 25L in the main bag, plus three cans in the attached black cooler, if you’re thirsty on your hike or lunch break. The bag itself comes in olive green, navy blue, black and brown color, all made with durable fabric and a water repellent coating.

Carhartt

Get back to work in style with this backpack.

The Classic Work Pack is truly classic for a reason, as the clean look never gets old, and the pack can hold everything you need for a full day’s work with a padded laptop compartment inside, a bottom reinforced for heavy load and a contour fit to the shoulder straps and mesh back for added comfort and breathability.