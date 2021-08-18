Fashion
The most popular looks from Vanna White’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ dress
Spin to win. Or shop until you drop, as “Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White offers 7,000 timeless and stunning dress styles all year round.
And, the best part, you don’t have to flip the vowels on a big screen for you to be able to wear White’s popular outfits.
White, 64, has been the “Wheel of Fortune” hostess for more than four decades since 1980 and has graced televisions across the country with her confident walk in high heels. And by an estimation, she has traveled over 2,000 miles from screen to screen.
It’s revolutionary that a hangman-derived game show has become one of the America’s Most Viewed Forms of Entertainment, winning three Emmy Awards, a People’s Choice Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In addition to donating millions of dollars after contestants guessed to finish the sentence, “Wheel of Fortune” has become a recurring household chord. So much so, there is a style inspiration page to browse some of Vanna White’s dresses on set.
Additionally, on White’s website, viewers can vote for their favorite styles, Monday through Friday. It’s a form of audience engagement in a game show that keeps everyone on their toes.
“For the very first time, I have worn the same dress twice after 7,000 dresses,” White told viewers on his Youtube channel. She had a 40-year streak that ended in September.
So who is responsible for styling White’s fabulous looks? Costume designer Kathi Nishimoto holds the royal title and dresses in white after her fittings every few weeks.
Whether you have fond memories at 7:30 p.m. seeing White Sashay across the stage in stunning dresses or watching reruns of “Wheel of Fortune” during your nightly channel change, Vanna is the all-American woman parading serious style inspiration. . .
Coming up, find some of Vanan White’s “Wheel of Fortune” dresses, as well as similar outfits to purchase. Recreate the look for less, especially the looks that have captured the hearts of viewers nationwide.
Look n ° 1: berry cocktail dress
White’s berry cocktail dress is off the shoulders and has a ruffled short sleeve. Whether you are looking for a new work dress or a new outfit for a family reception, this is sure to be a wardrobe staple.
This red La Femme Off-The-Shoulder Ruffle Cocktail Dress ($ 218) is similar to the show-spotted style, with that of Lulus Season of Fun Magenta Off Shoulder Skater Dress ($ 45, $ 54 originally) for a more affordable option.
For black pumps, the Jessica Simpson Haneh Pump ($ 59.99) is a staple, while Vince Camuto’s Hamden Slingback Pumps ($ 99) are one of the most comfortable shoes you’ll find.
Look n ° 2: glam black jumpsuit
Jumpsuits are the more airy version when you’re formal, and White’s sequined mesh jumpsuit with flared pants is a look to steal.
Windsor Effortless Elegance Long Sleeve Jumpsuit ($ 39.90) is a similar option with long sleeves and flowy pants. For a sexier alternative, consider this Little black lace jumpsuit with high neck and long sleeves ($ 32, originally $ 48) from PrettyLittleThing.
Look n ° 3: coral shirt-style dress
We’re all about a pop of bright color and this coral is divine for the warmer months and even cooler months paired with a neutral trench coat.
Diploma’ Red Orange Cheerful Multi Stripe Tie Back Mini Dress ($ 58) is one of my favorite dresses in my closet and stays consistent with White’s color scheme. For a less daring option, this Express Amalfi Blush asymmetric ruffle belted dress ($ 88) is comparable.
Complete the look with these Workin Pointed Toe Pumps ($ 89) from Nine West and Huggie Mabel 18k Gold and Coral Earrings ($ 48) from Baublebar, both similar to White.
Look n ° 4: black evening dress
White is dressed for the holiday season in this episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” but stylish dresses aren’t limited to cold weather. Shop One Shoulder Dress from Aqua ($ 238) from Bloomingdale’s or Missord’s asymmetric midi dress ($ 36) from Shein, two timeless fashions for the wedding guest season.
Look # 5: Cobalt Blue Polka Dot Dress
Polka dots are the print of the century and we are So here for that. Similar to White’s showstopper is Kentiuttd’s polka dot dress ($ 16.99) from Walmart economical and equally trendy.
For a maxi option, this A-line dress with short sleeves and polka dots ($ 29.67, originally $ 74.16) from StyleWe refines this striking blue.
Complete the look with Azra Navy Genuine Suede Pumps ($ 128) from Ann Taylor and Baublebar Drusy Dangle Earrings ($ 36).
